I remember shopping at the former Walmart store in McDowell County. You probably do as well.
At the time, I no longer lived in McDowell County, but would still frequent the area, mostly due to work. I was a beat reporter back then, who often covered stories from the Welch area.
Having a large Walmart store located just off of U.S. Route 52 in the town limits of Kimball was convenient. You could stop for snacks, food and other needed items before returning to Bluefield.
It was a more compact Walmart — not as big as Bluefield, Va. — but still nice. I seem to recall that the flooring was a little different, but otherwise it looked like a normal supercenter.
The Kimball store was always crowded with customers when I went there — I don’t ever recall a time when the cash registers weren’t busy.
I, like so many others, was surprised to hear in 2014 that the store was closing.
It was a devastating announcement for McDowell County. More than 140 jobs were lost, along with significant tax revenue for the town and county. But the closure of Walmart also proved to be a major blow to the morale of the good citizens of McDowell County.
Remember, in addition to Walmart, we also lost a Kmart and Magic Mart in the county. Of course, Walmart was expected to be McDowell’s savior, and no one ever dared dream that a day would come where it would be closed.
But that day did come.
Depending upon who you asked, a variety of reasons was given at the time for the closure. A decline in sales, a problem with shoplifting at the store, and a strict speed limit enforcement near Walmart were three of the popular theories at the time. For what it is worth, I always drive the speed limit in Kimball, Northfork, Keystone and Welch. It’s just a habit on my part.
From there the story shifted to the search for a new tenant for the building, and the question of why it was still empty.
From 2014 to the present day in 2023, the structure has remained vacant.
Not long after Walmart closed, a real estate investment company acquired the building, and the popular belief at the time was that a Rural King, or other related department store, would move into the old Walmart. But that never happened. County and town officials spent years working with the company — trying to either acquire the old Walmart from them or assist with finding a new tenant — but those negotiations didn’t produce a new occupant.
I remember doing a story in September 2022 about the building still being empty, and county officials at the time were not shy about expressing their frustrations over the situation.
At the time, I was told that county officials were still attempting to negotiate, and trying to acquire the building. As it turns out, so were town officials in Kimball.
We learned earlier this month that after nearly two years of negotiations, the deed to the property has been donated to the town of Kimball.
Kimball Mayor Adam Gianato said two years ago town officials asked the company if they would consider donating the building, but the offer was declined at the time. However, the company then reached out to the town a year ago and asked if officials were still interested in receiving the building as a donation.
Gianato then called an emergency meeting of the Kimball Town Council when he received the news. The council discussed the offer in executive session and promptly approved it. The company told the town the deed was in the mail. It arrived at the McDowell County Courthouse on Feb. 3.
So now the building is owned by the town, and efforts to find a new job-creating tenant are already underway. Gianato said interested parties began calling the town immediately — as word quickly spread that the town had acquired the deed to the old Walmart.
In a hopeful sign, Gianato says the town has already received between 10 to 12 “interested requests” in the property.
Gianato is hoping to see at least one business up and running inside of the old Walmart by this summer. The most likely scenario would be two or three businesses inside of the building — perhaps something similar to how the former Kmart in Bluefield was sub-divided into two businesses.
All of us are hopeful that a new business or businesses can soon be found for the former McDowell County Walmart. Now that the structure is locally owned, those odds have significantly improved.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph‘s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
