When the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was signed into law by President Joe Biden, federal funding also was earmarked for individual localities across the country. The stated intent of the legislation at the time was to help bolster state and local economies that struggled during the coronavirus pandemic.
But the rollout of federal funding was slow, and the lack of clear parameters on what did and didn’t qualify for American Rescue Plan funding created confusion for localities. Ultimately, much of what was funded had little if anything to do with the pandemic.
Locally, the Mercer County Commission has distributed approximately $7.9 million to date of the $11.4 million in American Rescue Plan funds that were awarded to the county. Now the commission has issued a moratorium on additional American Rescue Plan grant awards until April 2023.
It is a prudent move in the sense that the county is using the pause to prioritize its greatest infrastructure needs. And that includes the possibility of using the remaining federal funds to help get water and sewer to families in the county who are still lacking the most basic of modern infrastructure needs.
During the board’s November meeting, commission president Gene Buckner called for the spending moratorium, arguing that the county needs to use the remaining federal dollars to get water and sewer service to those families in need.
“And we’ve been putting them off and putting them off to help other people, and I think it’s time to slow down and — we’ll still take funding requests, don’t get me wrong — we probably need to not give out any funding until we get what we need done in the county,” Buckner said. “And then we’ll open it up with what we have left. If we have new funds coming in, it will give us time to rethink what we’ve got going on with those.”
Commissioner Greg Puckett agreed, adding he believed it was “a great time to slow down” on awarding American Rescue Plan grants and to see how the remaining money could be allocated. He said one goal is to spend money on long-term infrastructure for the county’s residents.
“Beyond that, we have until the end of 2024 to allocate the projects,” Puckett said. “We have until the end of ‘26 to spend them. We should slow down, figure out a way that we get all of the infrastructure pieces and things for us, as you said, and just really be diligent. We’re down to the last third of the money.”
Although the commission voted unanimously to place a moratorium on American Rescue Plan grants until April 2023, the board will still continue to receive grant applications for future funding awards.
Slowing down, and reevaluating the county’s greatest needs, is a logical move.
We also believe infrastructure should be a priority at this point, including finding a way to get water and sewer service to those families who are still lacking.
