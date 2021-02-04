I was casually watching “Family Feud” this past Friday evening and was pleasantly surprised to see Rev. Garry Moore and his family representing Bluefield on the show.
My family and I have many fond memories of Bluefield and seeing the Moore family reminded us of the many good people we met during our time here.
Our Best Regards,
Charlie Stahl,
Johnson City, TN
Former Bluefield City Treasurer/Asst. City Manager (1988-1994)
