It was a sad day for the Bluefield community last year when the doors to the Congregation Ahavath Sholom Synagogue were closed. The membership of the synagogue had fallen to the point where it simply could no longer be sustained.
Thankfully, the historic structure located on Albemarle Street in the city didn’t stay vacant for long. Last week, area officials joined representatives of the Chamber of Commerce of the two Virginias in a ribbon cutting ceremony for The Golden Rule Montessori School, which has now opened inside of the former synagogue after relocating from Princeton.
The teaching technique utilized at the new private school was created by its namesake, the Italian physician Marie Montessori, in the early 1900s and involves an emphasis on tactile and hands-on learning.
For example, rather then show a child how to add two plus two on paper, colorful objects are used so the child can see how the objects can be put together to form four, according to owner and director Jana Jarrett.
“They can actually see the objects put together so they can visualize the mathematical concept,” Jarrett said, adding it is particularly beneficial for visual learners. The Montessori math method uses colors for better visualization.
Music and the arts are also important components of the new school, and will be utilized in the learning process. The school already has hosted two small camps, and will open for classes on July 5.
Jarrett said the layout of the synagogue lends itself perfectly for a school, complete with classrooms, kitchen, a large central area and even a stage as well as stained glass windows.
During the transition period, the organizers of the school worked closely with the local Jewish community and were sensitive to the history of the synagogue.
“I have talked to several of the members,” Jarrett said during the June 21 ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Golden Rule Montessori School. “I invited them to come by and talk to us about the building and the children and the history. They have been extremely welcoming. They seem to be very pleased with what we have done.”
Doris Sue Kantor, a lifelong member of the synagogue, is among those local residents who are pleased with the transition of the facility into the new Montessori School.
“It is sad for us,” Kanotor said of the closing. “But we are happy about the people who are going to be using it for education. It is the best-case scenario for us.”
The new private school also will help to enhance the neighborhood, according to Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson.
“I think it’s awesome,” Marson said. “Jana is a great lady and it’s great to get a business focused on kids. I think it’s one of the best things that could happen to the city. We are so excited to get these young kids in here and let Jana and her team mentor them and teach them.”
We, too, are pleased to see that the former synagogue is being utilized by the community once again. The Montessori School will help to retain this historic landmark while also providing new educational alternatives for parents who think their kids may thrive in that environment.
