Small boundaries. Big hearts. That’s the way it is in small communities.
We are a tiny dot on a Google map — minuscule by the standards of a metro region.
Our roadside markers are nondescript. Our municipal buildings nonexistent.
Town hall meetings are informal gatherings among the crowd at a high school basketball game.
We have more hollers than paved roads, and dirt-and-gravel driveways are common.
No stoplights blink within our limits.
Rural is not just an adjective but a way of life.
•••
I live in Montcalm, and always have.
It’s a place I am proud to call home.
While no more than a blip on the radar in western Mercer County, the ties that bind those in the community are strong, and proud, and lifelong.
Outsiders may not understand this country life, where houses are perched on hillsides or nestled in valleys and driving home in a snowstorm is the equivalent of an extreme sport.
They may give a look of superiority when our town name is mentioned, not understanding why we choose a hard-scrabble life rather than being confined in a residential, cookie-cutter, neighbor-next-to-neighbor nightmare.
But presumptuous moral high ground by those haughtier-than-thou is nothing new to those who choose to live in a place where heart and soul transcend real estate values.
We live here because we love it, and those who reside around us.
•••
We are Montcalm. Home of the Generals.
And last week we lost a leader.
High school principal Craig Havens passed away suddenly last Monday.
It was more than a blow. It was a lightning bolt of grief striking the hearts of residents young and old — those who live here now, and those whose souls still reside along the banks of the Bluestone River.
Craig and his wife, Cindy, have been shining stars of Montcalm since their high school days. If memory serves, they were named Mr. Montcalm and Miss Montcalm in their senior year.
Although the two were in the peer group of my older brothers and sisters, I do recall Craig doing his student teaching at Montcalm in the ‘80s.
I can’t remember the class, but I do recall it was in the old school and in a room that overlooked the parking lot basketball court where the boys gathered in the summer to play.
Looking back years later, I am sure Craig and Cindy, two talented young adults, could have moved on to much greener and more prosperous pastures far beyond the borders of Montcalm.
But they didn’t.
They lived here. They married here. They taught here.
They were involved in every facet of education and high school sports — molding minds, and skills, and morals, and values.
They taught generations of youngsters in classrooms and on court sides.
Right and wrong.
Book learning and life learning.
And the pride of small-town living.
•••
The community of Montcalm suffered a monumental loss in the passing of Craig Havens.
In the days since his death, a flood of tears have mixed with grief.
All the while, prayers are going up for Cindy and their children.
Because that’s what we do here in small communities.
We weep.
We pray.
We grieve.
We mourn an extraordinary life lost, while remembering all the good brought to us.
That’s what we do in Montcalm.
Home of the Generals.
— Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.