As we continue to work our way through this ongoing pandemic, there is growing consensus regarding the need for increased access to COVID-19 treatments and therapeutics, especially monoclonal antibodies, which are still in short supply across the nation.
These treatments can help in mitigating symptoms for some who are suffering from COVID-19. One recent high-profile case comes to mind.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, still came down with a bad case of COVID-19 earlier this month. The Republican governor received monoclonal antibody treatments, which he said helped in mitigating his symptoms.
Monoclonal antibodies work well in keeping people with COVID-19 out of the hospital, according to U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who is urging the Biden administration to send more COVID treatments, especially monoclonal antibodies, to the states.
“West Virginia is working overtime to contain the current Delta outbreak and anticipated Omicron surge, but we need the help and support of our federal partners,” Manchin said in a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). “The continued shortages and recent changes made to the Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 therapeutics program and the distribution have only made that job more difficult. The monoclonal antibodies HHS has on hand can and will save lives in West Virginia, and I am urging you to do everything in your power to get these essential treatments to places like West Virginia that need them most.”
The population of West Virginia is particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, due to high rates of chronic illnesses, including heart disease and diabetes, Manchin said. Furthermore, West Virginia also is home to one of the oldest populations in the country.
Manchin also said in the letter that some treatments, like Paxlovid, have limited use in the state because of drug interactions related to heart disease medication. Remedesivir IV is effective but difficult to obtain because of the cost, the veteran West Virginia Democrat said.
In the letter to the HHS, Manchin also pointed out that West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, recently requested federal authorization for a second Pfizer booster shot, also considered the fourth vaccine injection. West Virginia is one of the first states to request permission for a second booster shot, so it could be at the forefront of that process.
Besides West Virginia, the nation of Israel is currently administering second booster shots to its citizens.
Manchin is correct in urging the Biden administration to increase access to COVID-19 treatments and therapeutics.
Why it has taken so long for the Biden Administration to make these potentially life-saving treatments more readily available to the states is perplexing.
While it is true that vaccines are still one of the best tools currently available in the fight against COVID, there is no reason why therapeutics treatments also should not be readily available to those in need at this point in the pandemic. The same goes for access to increased testing and high-quality masks.
All of this should have been done months ago. Now the states are having to scramble for these important tools in the midst of the highly contagious Omicron surge.
