Most folks have heard of a newshound, but how about a news cat?
Or maybe five news cats?
Plus one.
Yes, we have some new furry friends here at the Daily Telegraph that have made the past few weeks interesting, entertaining and, most importantly, uplifting.
•••
Let’s start at the beginning.
I was off work on a Monday two weeks ago when Assistant Managing Editor Charles Owens contacted me with a question about COVID-19 numbers. Every day, it seems, there is a question about these tallies — but I digress.
Charles was walking out of the building as we were on the call when he suddenly stopped mid-sentence to say, “Oh, wow, there’s a cat and kittens,” before immediately returning to the coronavirus conundrum.
I was confused, and interrupted the virus spiel. “Wait. What? Go back to the kittens!”
Charles told me a mother cat was at the far corner of our patio, near the back of the building, nursing two kittens.
I was intrigued.
It’s not unusual to see an occasional cat streaking across our lawn or parking lot but we’ve never had one take up residence.
During later newsroom discussions it was learned that some of our weekend staff had also recently had glimpses of tiny tails. And momma cat — a beautiful white feline with gray markings — was soon seen walking across the patio. By her shape and form it was apparent she was nursing.
An immediate trip to the grocery store netted cans of cat food and treats. We placed the food and water by the hedges near our picnic table where we had seen mom sunning herself. She gulped the food down, but would not let us get near her. By definition, she was a feral cat.
We continued feeding mom, and she warmed up a bit. She would recline feet away from our picnic table, but we still were not allowed to touch her.
•••
Last weekend, I was pleasantly surprised to receive several short videos from Copy Editor James Trent showing sightings of kittens darting under our hedges. He and Obituary Clerk Barbara Lewis had spotted four kittens over a two-day period.
Momma cat had apparently moved the litter from behind the building to the dense shrubbery near her food source.
Over the next several days we all got to meet — or at least see — the new feline family. And by all, I mean advertising, business office, circulation and newsroom staff. We have collectively worked together to help care for the cats. Of course we also enjoy taking breaks on the picnic bench and watching the kittens’ antics.
The kittens are distinctive in their looks and personalities.
Stripey No. 1 is gray with black markings. He (or she) is the largest of the four, and also the bravest, hungriest and most adventurous. He is the first to come forth from the hedges and join mom when she is digging in to a new plate of food.
Stripey No. 2 is similar to No. 1 in appearance, but a little more hesitant and shy. However, she (or he) is usually the second one out when the cat fare arrives.
Little Gray One is just that — small but beautiful with a gorgeous gray coat. She (or he) can be a bit elusive, but is now also coming out to partake in meals.
Little Black One is a stunner. He (or she) has a solid black coat and is, obviously, the runt of the litter. He was so evasive at first that a single sighting would draw much excitement. Now, however, he is making frequent appearances and is often seen playing with his siblings. He is not eating food yet, though, and prefers nursing mom.
Friday evening, we also got to see the final member of the family. As mom and babies were enjoying dinner, we noticed a solid black male cat watching the scene intently from behind the building. When the humans went inside, he joined the brood.
•••
While momma cat and the kittens have become comfortable around us, they continue to be skittish. There is a firm no-touch, no-approach policy in place. If we violate this rule, they quickly dart back to the safety of the shrubbery.
Our hope is that after another week or so of food and sanctuary, they will ultimately let us touch and pet them. If this occurs, I have no doubt all will be quickly adopted by Daily Telegraph employees, friends and family members.
If we are unable to reach this goal, I will reach out to our local cat rescue experts and seek their guidance in the best course of action to ensure safe, healthy and happy lives for the entire family.
Until then, we will continue to enjoy the beauty of the moment.
There is no better work break than one shared with a contented momma cat while watching the antics of her kittens.
— Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.