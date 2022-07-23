It should have been a quiet and peaceful Friday night.
Yes, I arrived home late, but that’s the norm. The husband was out of town on business, and at 9:45-ish p.m. the German shepherds and I were outside enjoying the cool West Virginia evening.
After many zoomies around the yard, Cassie and Bear Bear went off on their independent sniffs. My eye was focused firmly on Baby Bear, an 80-plus pound ball of terror who has been the troublemaker of late.
But then I noticed Cassie sniffing behind one of my flower containers. Immediately, she jerked back as if she had been bitten. Before I could reach her, she again put her head behind the pot and jumped back again.
My fear was that a copperhead snake was lurking on the patio. I grabbed the dogs and put them in the house, where Cassie immediately started gulping water, shaking her head and sticking out her tongue.
What the heck?
•••
Back on the patio I found the offending critter. It was not a snake, but a frog … or toad?
I remembered a national news story from years back about people in other parts of the U.S. licking toads because they produced a hallucinogenic venom.
Worried about my dog and desperate for answers, I quickly called Daily Telegraph Sports Editor George Thwaites who was formerly an outdoors writer for the Johnson City, Tenn., newspaper.
He seemed a bit perplexed by the first words out of my mouth.
“George, do we have toxic toads here?”
He explained that the ecosystem in West Virginia is different from Tennessee, but added that most serums secreted would not be deadly poisonous — just irritating.
Needing more answers I went straight to Google. Unfortunately, I have the absolute worst possible Internet at my house in the boondocks.
My search eventually gave me a list of Mountain State amphibians with one, the pickerel frog, being listed as poisonous. The corresponding photo informed me that it was the critter on my back porch.
Then, apparently, a cloud moved over our house and the Internet was gone. And I was forced to do the one thing I was dreading.
•••
I knew the husband was sleeping but I called anyway. It was not easy telling him that our precious baby girl had encountered a poisonous creature.
“I need you to Google pickerel frog,” I blurted out the instant he picked up. “I need to know how poisonous it is — you know, like is it numb-tongue toxic or rush-the-dog-to-the-24-hour-veterinarian toxic.”
He was, initially, confused.
Why are people so perplexed when I call them late at night and randomly ask about poisonous frogs?
But then, judgement ensued.
“How did Cassie get a hold of a poisonous frog?” he asked, in a not-so-nice tone of voice.
My response, sarcasm.
“I held it up to her mouth and said, ‘Look Cassie, yummy, yummy frog legs!’ ”
Then, I calmed down and provided a rational reply.
“I obviously did not want her to get the frog. She went after it while I was in the yard trying to prevent Bear Bear from digging a hole to China.”
Soon, Google tells us the frog is toxic to predators.
Is a dog considered an amphibian predator?
•••
Fifteen minutes later the husband calls back to tell me if the frog is not regurgitated it can be harmful to a dog’s digestive system.
“Did she throw up the frog?” he asks.
“No,” I respond. “She didn’t eat it.”
“Are you sure?” he queries. “Where is the frog now?”
Again, more sarcasm from me.
“Well, the last time I checked it was under the barbecue grill but I didn’t have the time or necessary tools to LoJack it’s …”
Well, you can probably guess that last word.
•••
By this time, Cassie had stopped her incessant lip licking, water drinking and head shaking. She was back on her bed giving Bear Bear dirty looks any time he came close to her toys.
She survived her creature encounter with apparently only a bad taste in her mouth.
And the moral to this story?
Despite what the fairy tales say, do not kiss or lick a frog.
Especially if you have Internet service in southern West Virginia.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
