Skyrockets, firecrackers, bottle rockets and other fireworks are all part of the Fourth of July celebrations seen across the nation every year. Just like family picnics, parades, patriotic festivals and sporting events, fireworks become part of cherished childhood memories and family recollections.
Fireworks are fine if used only for special occasions, but they become a nuisance and worse if they’re used constantly and without any thought for the comfort and health of other people.
People who love fireworks find plentiful supplies of them as the Fourth of July approaches on the calendar. Seasonal fireworks stores open and fireworks vendors set up their tents all across the region. They can purchase rockets, mortars, firecrackers, fountains and other fireworks for their own private fireworks shows. And they can come back for more.
Local ordinances such as the one in Mercer County limit the times when fireworks can be used. In Mercer County, fireworks should be used only on July 4 from 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. and on July 5 from midnight to 12:30 a.m. They can also be used until July 7 between the hours of 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Enforcing this ordinance and others like it is difficult, so the public is being asked to be respectful of others. One of the chief complaints heard this time of year is the constant use of fireworks. They’re heard late at night well after the Fourth of July is over and even throughout the day.
People are asking lovers of fireworks to have some consideration.
Fireworks booming and flashing at all hours makes sleep almost impossible, impacting people going to work every day. They also trouble the elderly who often have trouble sleeping at all.
The flashes and noise also frightens dogs and other pets as well as livestock, threatening their health and mental wellbeing.
Worse, all of this noise troubles combat veterans. The flashes, cracks and booms of fireworks ignite memories of gunfire and bombs, harming veterans struggling with Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). These veterans risked their lives and made many other sacrifices to serve their country, so they certainly have the right to live in peace when they come home. People struggling with dementia and other neurological ailments also struggle to maintain calm when fireworks are being lit continuously near them.
Fireworks are fun, but they should be used in moderation. One evening of fun with fireworks should be enough. There is no reason to keep lighting them up long after the Fourth of July is over. There also are no reasons to be using fireworks in a neighborhood, near forests or any other place where a mistake could damage property and worse, injure people.
People who love fireworks are being asked to show consideration for their neighbors and community as a whole during and after the Fourth of July. By all means have fun on the Fourth, but remember that there are people who need to sleep, veterans deserving peace and quiet and pets needing a break from all the noise.
