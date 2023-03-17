In another health care win for Mercer County, a new mobile clinic to assist families living in rural parts of the county is now in service.
The $260,000 mobile clinic, which offers everything from COVID and flu vaccines to health screenings and lab work, arrived earlier this month and is now being utilized by the Mercer County Health Department. The mobile clinic’s first official stop was at the Open Heart Ministries in Bluefield on March 8.
It is full equipped with a wheelchair accessible exam room, including the usual equipment found in a brick and mortar facility, according to health department administrator Bonnie Allen. It also has a room where lab specimens can be drawn and vaccinations administered.
The mobile clinic also has an EKG machine, which arrived Thursday. It is already equipped with a defibrillator.
“We can do pretty much everything we can do at the health department,” Allen said. “We want to try to get people more aware that we are here.”
The primary advantage of the mobile clinic is that it can travel to outlying areas of the region — bringing health care services to citizens living in those communities. For example, visits are being planned for Lerona and Oakvale soon. But the clinic also can bring health care services to areas such as Bramwell, Montcalm, Matoaka, Pipestem and Athens.
This way the mobile clinic can reach more people who may not have any transportation or have difficulty traveling very far, especially the elderly.
The health department also plans on having the mobile clinic available at upcoming fairs and festivals this spring and summer.
Communities also can call and request a visit by the mobile clinic. Allen says the goal is to make health care more accessible.
Funding for the clinic was provided by the Mercer County Commission through American Rescue Plan dollars. It was a worthwhile investment by the commissioners and a good use of federal dollars.
Access to health care can be challenging for some, particularly those families living in remote parts of our region. By bringing health care services closer to those communities, the health department will be able to provide vital health care services and screenings to more families.
It is another win for Mercer County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.