America’s Best High School Football Stadium could soon see a number of key improvements, including planned lighting and sound upgrades.
The city of Bluefield announced the planned improvements for Mitchell Stadium last month.
The iconic stadium, which was built in 1936 through the country’s Great Depression public works program, was named America’s Best High School Football Stadium in 2019 by U.S. Today following a national online competition. Mitchell beat out 16 other stadiums from across the country to take the top honor.
The stadium is one of Bluefield’s most recognized landmarks, and home to Bluefield High School, Graham High School, Bluefield University and Bluefield State College.
As a starting point for the planned upgrades, city engineer Kerry Stauffer told the Bluefield Board of Directors last month that the city will be meeting with a sound expert to see what audio enhancement options are possible for the historic structure.
The city also has to determine if the sound can be updated from a public address level to a rock concert level, in terms of acoustics. Stauffer believes improvements can be made to the existing sound system regardless.
“We are trying to get that sweet spot where we can get good sound that is most affordable and the best benefit for the city,” City Manager Cecil Marson said. “Going that route is the harder route to go but I think at the end of the day the community and the teams and everybody that uses that facility will be a lot happier.”
The city is also looking at adding new hand rails in some ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) seating areas at the stadium. The planned lighting upgrade will be a larger project, according to Marson.
There is no current time frame for the planned upgrades, although it is logical to assume that any work will be completed during the off-season period, including the spring and summer months.
Anything the city can do to further enhance this local landmark and key regional asset is certainly welcomed and strongly encouraged.
