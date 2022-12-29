Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s name is frequently mentioned as a prospective 2024 presidential candidate.
While the Republican governor has not officially stated any plans for 2024, he recently did something that few politicians are willing to admit to nowadays.
He traveled deep underground — 1,800 feet to be exact — to show his support for a coal-mining expansion project that is creating 181 new jobs for Tazewell and Buchanan counties.
Youngkin announced last August that Coronado Global Resources Inc., a leading international producer of high-quality metallurgical coal, plans to expand in Buchanan and Tazewell counties. The company’s commitment of $169.1 million toward this effort will increase capacity at its Buchanan Mine Complex to meet the growing demand for metallurgical coal, an essential element in steel production, the governor’s office said at the time.
Last week, Youngkin and other dignitaries traveled 1,819 feet underground at the Buchanan Mine Complex, a 4.5-minute descent by elevator, for the official project ribbon cutting ceremony.
What a refreshing sight to see a Republican governor inside of an active coal mine.
Of course, Youngkin also correctly advocates for a sensible all-of-the-above energy portfolio for the Commonwealth, one that includes wind, solar, oil, natural gas, metallurgical coal and even nuclear energy.
In fact, he’s identified the Southwest Virginia region as the site of a proposed small modular nuclear reactor. That project is a longer, 10-year vision, for the Southwest Virginia region.
In the short term, the Coronado Global Resources expansion means more miners will be needed now to assist with the growing global demand for metallurgical coal.
While economic diversification is still the key to future growth and economic development in Southwest Virginia, it is good to see a governor who still supports energy production in the deep south counties as well.
Good-paying jobs are urgently needed in our region, and this will help in getting more people back to work.
