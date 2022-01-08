As we close out the first full week of 2022, local job seekers may want to take note of Virginia’s new minimum wage. It jumped on Jan. 1 from $9.50 an hour to $11 an hour.
The big question now is whether or not the higher minimum wage will encourage more people to return to work.
The wage increase is part of a measure adopted by the General Assembly last year that seeks to eventually increase the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour. It was signed into law last year by out-going Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam.
According to the new state law, from Jan. 1, 2022, until Jan. 1, 2023, every employer shall pay to each of its employees wages at a rate not less than the greater of $11 per hour or the federal minimum wage.
From Jan. 1, 2023, to Jan.1, 2025, the law states that every employer shall pay to each of its employees wages at a rate not less than the greater of $12 per hour or the federal minimum wage.
The rate will then rise to $13.50 on Jan. 1, 2025 and to $15 an hour on Jan. 1, 2026.
While the Virginia General Assembly could modify the new wage law in the years ahead, it is unlikely to happen this year with Republicans controlling the Virginia House of Delegates and Democrats retaining a slim majority in the Virginia Senate. If Republicans win control of the state Senate in November, the GOP would then be in a position — if it chooses to do so — to review the incremental wage increase law.
For his part, incoming Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin hasn’t made many public statements about the minimum wage increase. He’s instead planning a series of day one tax cuts while also promising to roll back liberal education reforms, and other rules that Democrats pushed through the General Assembly during their most recent tenure.
For now, Virginia’s higher minimum wage could prove to be an added incentive for some who have not yet returned to the work force.
By comparison, the federal minimum wage is still $7.50 an hour. And West Virginia’s minimum wage remains at $8.75 this year.
So Virginia will have an edge, at least in terms of minimum wage, when it comes to attracting workers.
If the wage increase can lure more people back into the work force, then some good will have come out of the Democrat-backed law that resurgent Republicans are now inheriting in Virginia.
