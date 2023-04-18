While the process of reclaiming former mining sites can be long and difficult, it can also be rewarding when a new use is found for an old mining site.
In Virginia, officials are once again hoping to convert former coal mining sites in Southwest Virginia into future economic development projects. The state is planning to make use of $10.6 million in grants to reuse old coal mining sites for new development purposes that create jobs while encouraging environmental stewardship.
The plan was announced earlier this month by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin and U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va.
The grant funding is coming from the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) program, and will be awarded through the Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy). The agency is now taking applications for proposals.
“We have big plans for Southwest Virginia and this funding is a great way to build on economic successes that are underway and provide opportunity for those with innovative ideas for the economy,” Youngkin said. “AMLER has contributed to projects which are directly improving the lives of Virginians.”
The AMLER program emphasizes projects that contribute to job creation, economic growth, and environmental renewal in the coalfields, according to Griffith.
The projects must be proposed on land that includes features associated with coal mining that occurred before 1977. Virginia Energy will accept letters of intent through June 2, and receive applications for proposed projects through July 14. Applications and information can be found via the Virginia Energy website and should be submitted electronically to Virginia Energy’s AMLER program at AMLER@energy.virginia.gov.
“AMLER is unique in that it has the potential to make land available to developers that once was not,” said Virginia Energy Acting Director Will Clear. “A majority of the projects chosen for this funding also reclaim problems left behind by historic coal mining. So, we get the economic piece, an improvement in public safety and an environmental gain all through one program.”
Virginia Energy received its initial AMLER funding in 2017 and has continued to receive funding every year since. The Commonwealth was one of six states chosen to receive funding to develop abandoned mine sites.
A number of economic development projects have been proposed in recent years at former coal mining sites. For example, in 2021 a $2.2 million project was launched in Buchanan County to convert a former coal mine into a wildlife viewing and habitat site for elk, bear and other animals.
It is our hope that a number of new economic development projects can be identified and funded through the latest round of AMLER grants.
As part of the ongoing efforts to diversify Southwest Virginia’s economy, the ability to create new economic development projects at former coal mining sites is important.Area counties, and development officials, should take note of the upcoming grant application deadlines, and ensure that worthwhile job-creating projects are submitted for funding consideration.
