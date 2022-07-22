An increase in federal funding will allow for the reclamation of additional abandoned coal mine sites in Southwest Virginia. This, in return, will create new economic development opportunities at former mining sites in the region.
The good news was announced earlier this month by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who said the Virginia Department of Energy is getting a significant increase in funding to reclaim abandoned mine land in the state. The Republican governor said the agency was awarded $22,790,000 in federal funding which will allow for additional projects and job opportunities through the Abandoned Mine Land (AML) program.
Many of the former mining sites to be reclaimed are located in the Southwest Virginia region.
“Creating jobs in coal-impacted communities is a priority and through the reclamation and repurposing of these mined lands, we hope to see an additional economic activity for properties that can become suitable for development,” Youngkin said.
A number of economic development projects have been proposed in recent years at former coal mining sites. For example, just last year a $2.2 million project was launched in Buchanan County to convert a former coal mine into a wildlife viewing and habitat site for elk, bear and other animals. The wildlife habitat will entail approximately 2,500 acres of land, including 350 acres where a former surface coal mine is currently located.
Youngkin said the $22.7 million federal funding award could open up work on a long list of scheduled projects. Virginia Energy is seeking additional contractors and is calling for coal companies to apply to bid on AML work to cover the increase in projects, a press release from the governor’s office said.
“Southwest Virginia has a ready workforce to complete the numerous infrastructure projects in Virginia,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick added. “Our agency prides itself on economic development in this region and we will aid in continued job increases over the next 15 years with this specific funding.”
Great. As we continue with ongoing efforts to diversify our regional economy, the ability to create new economic development projects at former coal mining sites is important. The increase in federal funding will help to ensure that additional projects are launched in Southwest Virginia.
