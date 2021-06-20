July 2 has been slated as Military Family Appreciation Night at the Ballpark and the game will take place at Bowen Field in Bluefield. The event is a way of thanking our service men and women, their families, and to show our appreciation for the sacrifices they have made for our country. The game is open to the public. Entrance to the ballgame is free for all active, retired, or military families and will include a meal consisting of hot dogs, french fries or chips, dessert, and a drink. Events targeted for the evening are Presentation of Colors, the National Anthem, and the first pitch thrown out by a local veteran. Game begins at 6:30 pm with gates opening at 5:00 pm, and the ceremony beginning at 6:10 pm.
All military personnel planning to attend will need to contact: 304-327-2401 ext. 2415 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or 304-888-1718 after 4:30 p.m. by June 26 to have their names included on the list of attendees. Tickets and meal vouchers can be picked up at the Military Family Appreciation Night table located beside the ticket booth. Please provide name, the number of tickets you will need, and branch of service.
Sponsors of the event are Cole Harley-Davidson and the American Legion Riley Vest Post 9. The community is invited to come out for a great night of baseball and show their support for our active and veteran military. Bluefield Ridge Runners will be taking on the Pulaski River Turtles. “Don’t forget to thank a veteran”.
Marie Blackwell,
Bluefield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.