When I attended Marshall University decades ago and made my first steps towards becoming a reporter, I joined a group dubbed the Marshall University Science Fiction Society, or MUSF for short. We were youngsters brought together by a love of things like comics, horror, fantasy and old science fiction movies. I made my first clumsy attempts at writing fiction and became the publicity director for the two science fiction conventions we organized.
A lot of our convention attendees showed up in costume. We had bounty hunter Boba Fett from “Star Wars” and members of Starfleet wandering the halls. Later, I attended conventions near Jacksonville, Florida and in Atlanta. There many of the attendees dressed as barbarians, superheroes and characters out of novels. Sometimes they got a little too carried away and tried fighting with homemade swords and other stunts like that. That’s one press release I didn’t want to handle.
I never wore a costume because I didn’t have the time or money to put into doing one that was worth the effort. The practice of creating and wearing costumes is known as cosplay nowadays. I’ve seen cosplay enthusiasts pour major effort and big money into crafting elaborate costumes. Some costumes are laughably bad — something I would likely create — and others are worthy of big-budget movies.
I haven’t attended a science fiction or fantasy convention for years. One gets older and finds other ways to spend time and money even though I’m still enthusiastic about the art or literature surrounding it. I can’t bring myself to seriously think about making an elaborate costume. In my mind, it would be like planning to go trick-or-treating. I’ve thought about putting together what I need to do a sort of mountain wizard costume, but that would be only for events like the Monster Mash on Mercer Street in Princeton.
Thoughts of costumes and the cosplay hobby came back last week when I looked at a story about a worldwide trend called “mermaiding.” I don’t think that’s an actual word. In this new hobby, folks dress up as mermaids, and I mean with the tails and all that stuff. We’re talking “The Little Mermaid” stuff.
Suddenly, the idea of dressing up as a wizard doesn’t seem quite so geeky.
Now, I understand there are swimmers who are professional mermaids. They appear at water parks and aquariums to delight the little kids. Yes, I’m sure that’s cute. My idea of underwater humanoids is along the lines of the “Creature of the Black Lagoon” and an ancient deity called Dagon. You wouldn’t see either of those things in movies for children unless you want to traumatize them.
Why an adult would want to dress up like a superhero, a space alien or a mermaid? That’s the question, I’m sure. I’ve never felt the urge to take my childhood fantasies that far, but others want the fun and relief the cosplay hobby offers.
Well, we deal with a lot of pressures when we grow up. We worry about jobs, finances, responsibilities, the weather, new tires and more. There are times when we all long for a break when we can forget our troubles and become someone or something else. I do that when I write fiction, watch a movie or read a book, but others need something extra. Preparing costumes and wearing them is their break from reality or “real life” as many of us dub it.
If these new hobbyists want to go “mermaiding,” I’ll just wish them luck. Dressing up and swimming around in fishtails is harmless compared to the other ways they could spend their time. We all need breaks from the demanding situation called reality once in a while. As long as the pastime isn’t destructive, why not enjoy a silly, fun bit of time off?
Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
