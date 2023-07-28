We’ll be continuing with our look at the Henry Clark House courtesy of Watson Clark’s 1961 account as submitted by Mareer Barlow for the 2002 Mercer County Historical Society’s History of Mercer County.
Captain Russell French, the commander of the Union contingent at the house, received a crippling hip wound that Watson Clark remembered seeing when they attended church at Camp Creek.
French was known by several of the Confederate soldiers from the area, many of whom came from Egeria, Bluff Mountain and The Glades of Raleigh who were selected because of area knowledge.
Watson’s father Henry Clark Jr., inherited the farm after he grew up and got married. He cleared the property extensively but left a number of large trees standing.
Several of the old Confederates visited the farm after the war and talked with the elder Clark. One of them showed Henry where he had been and where the soldier, who knew French, who wounded him was.
When French ran into the house from calling the detail, the Confederate soldier figured he was behind the door due to a window just in front of it, took dead aim at a crack between the logs and wounded French in the hip.
Until the Virginian Railroad was built, the Clark House was a place the family kept travelers — Judge David E. Johnston, T.J. McGinnis, T.K. Scott, brothers William and Ashton File and the John McCreery family. Mrs. McCreery took sick and died there after three weeks.
Charleston lawman Dan Cunningham used the home as a headquarters when he was chasing after moonshiners in the area.
The house had so many bullets in it that it looked like a woodpecker infestation. Many bullets didn’t penetrate very deep. There were two kinds, round bullets the size of a marble and long pointed bullets hollow at the firing end which had devastating effects on people.
Travelers asked Henry Clark for permission to gouge out bullets with pocket knives, which left sizeable holes in the log.
We’ll pick up from there next time with the fate of the original house.
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.