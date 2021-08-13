Some were disappointed to learn that there will be no Mercer County Fair this month, as this is now the second consecutive year that the popular gathering has been canceled.
Organizers with the fair say a number of factors, including COVID-19 precautions, led to this year’s cancellation. Last year, fairs and festivals across the region were canceled due to the pandemic, but Gov. Jim Justice announced in March of this year that fairs and festivals could resume across the Mountain State.
Since that time, events such as the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival, the big Fourth of July gathering at Hunnicutt Stadium, the Cajun Crawl in Princeton, Field Fest in Bluefield, Va., and other related events have been held. The West Virginia State Fair also got underway Thursday with mask recommendations in place.
However, volunteers with the Mercer County Fair argue that the reduced timeline set by Justice didn’t leave them with enough time to organize a 2021 fair at PikeView High School.
The volunteers also reported scheduling conflicts with PikeView High School associated with summer school.
The fair board also pointed to the time and expense associated with cleaning and disinfecting the school grounds as a precaution against COVID-19.
We understand these concerns, and they are certainly valid, but it should also be noted that most other fairs and festivals across our region were held this summer. And the Tazewell County Fair also is still a go for later this month.
Yes, COVID numbers fueled by the more contagious Delta variant are rising locally, but so are vaccination rates. As of Thursday morning, 25,933 people in Mercer County had received at least one dose of the vaccine — a number that is still low but nevertheless an improvement over just a few weeks ago.
The county fair also is a mostly outdoor event, so the risk of indoor exposure is reduced. And masks are always an option.
Another point to consider moving forward would be alternate locations for the fair. PikeView High School, which is located in Gardner, isn’t exactly a centralized location. Thus, it’s a little harder for folks from say Bluewell, Bramwell or even Bluefield to attend the county fair. With it being a county fair, you want as many people as possible from across the county to attend.
If school scheduling is a conflict, alternate fair locations should be identified.
We hate that there won’t be a Mercer County Fair this year. We urge everyone involved to work toward ensuring a return of the fair in 2022.
