Yes PCH is closing BRMC. WE have been in the ER at PCH since 5:00 p.m. Waiting room full with little or no protection for Covid-19. Seating not marked off. Most but not all wearing masks. Calling hardly anyone back to be seen. No sanitation whatsoever. Wheelchairs and seating not sanitized. Loud people talking, baby crying for over 3.5 hrs now. At 10:20 p.m. we were taken to a room. Finally, Nurse in at 10:45 p.m. The P.A. came at 11:00 p.m. As we entered we did notice the hallways were filled with patients on ER beds. They were very busy. Went for X-ray at 11:40 p.m. Back to room at 11:55 p.m. After X-rays were finally read and results were given we had a boot installed. All staff members were courteous and efficient. We were completely satisfied with the care we received. I did mention to a staff member how busy they were and the reply I received was it was a normal evening. We were released at 2:20 a.m. Was a very difficult night for a couple of 84 & 85. We didn’t seek special treatment, but according to recommendations we should have at least been offered some protection from this virus. It took over 9 hrs for an ER visit. People, we must somehow retain a hospital in Bluefield.
Archie R McCoy,
Bluefield, Va.
Commented
