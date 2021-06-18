Governor Jim Justice had kinds words last week for U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, a surprising development given the strained relationship the Republican governor has had in recent years with the veteran West Virginia Democrat.
Our guess is that Justice was probably caught off guard by a reporter’s question about Manchin, and opted to take the high road while following safe conservative talking points. It was probably a wise move by Justice, who is known for generally saying whatever comes to his mind.
During a media question and answer segment of his virtual pandemic briefing, Justice was asked about his relationship with Manchin in light of all of the attention the state is getting right now from the national news media.
In response to that question, Justice said his relationship with Manchin was “great,” and he applauded Manchin for fighting to protect the filibuster in the U.S. Senate.
“From the standpoint with Senator Manchin, the relationship is great,” Justice said. “I’m really glad Joe stood up on this filibuster stuff as that could be absolutely almost the dagger that will have destroyed this country.”
Justice made headlines in 2019 after a series of public disagreements with Manchin. At the time, there was some speculation that Manchin would seek another term as governor of West Virginia and run against Justice, but Manchin ultimately opted to remain in the U.S. Senate. Justice has used his pandemic briefings in the past to criticize Manchin. In a pandemic briefing this past March, Justice said he did not start the squabble with Manchin. Rather, Justice argued that it was Manchin who was the one who criticized him first for his handling of the state’s share of the federal CARES Act money.
“Every one of these attacks came from Joe Manchin down to me,” Justice said during a pandemic briefing on March 10 of this year. “I was just responding.”
Now, given the olive branch extended by the governor last week, there is an opportunity for Justice and Manchin to begin mending fences. The two must work together for the betterment of West Virginia.
In terms of Justice, we are glad that he decided, at least for once, to stick with safe conservative talking points.
Some, of course, have accused Justice of not being conservative enough. He was elected, after all, as a Democrat in his first term before later switching to the Republican Party. But unlike other red state governors, Justice was slower to lift pandemic restrictions and to date he has yet to follow the lead of other Republican-led states such as Florida, Georgia and Alabama in banning vaccine passport requirements and other more draconian pandemic restrictions.
Expressing support for maintaining the filibuster was a safe move by Justice, and will earn him brownie points with conservatives. But the real test moving forward will be seeing how well Justice works with Manchin, who is arguably the most powerful lawmaker in Washington right now.
Given Manchin’s unique position of power in Washington, the governor’s office should be communicating with him on a daily basis to ensure that the many needs of the Mountain State are first and foremost among ongoing discussions in Washington.
It’s one thing to say that you have a “great” relationship with Manchin. But you also need to be working with — every day— to help bring additional federal dollars and support to West Virginia, particularly at a time when Manchin is a powerbroker in Washington.
