One of my favorite short stories is “Everyday Use,” by Alice Walker.
I always think about the story when the subject of quilts comes up since the meaning of the story centers around made-by-hand quilts.
I can relate to that because of memories I have of growing up and as a small child attending quilting bees.
Although we like to think of creating quilts by hand a labor of love, at that time it was more a labor of necessity. They were indeed made for “everyday use.”
No machines were used as the stitching was done by hand.
Most women I knew growing up quilted, and they often did so in those quilting bees, sitting around a large frame on which the quilt was formed.
Quilts were usually made from various pieces of material, maybe scraps from other articles of clothing made by hand. Those pieces could be formed into patterns, often colorful and beautiful, but mostly just whatever fit.
Obviously, the purpose was to make something to keep people warm in the winter and quilts were stuffed with down or even feathers sometimes. For those of us who used them, they were indeed quite warm.
Of course, the quilting bee was a social gathering as well.
I usually played or just watched, listening to the stories and chatter. I wish I would have been able to record and keep those conversations.
And, yes, a little gossip was always thrown in. People just can’t resist criticizing others even if they don’t know anything about them. But the criticisms were generally superficial and harmless.
They laughed a lot too, and I recall Aunt Ebb being the topic of many of those conversations, mainly because it was inevitable that, if she were not working the day shift at the Celanese that day, she would just “happen” to pop in at lunch time.
Brown beans topped with onions, cornbread and, at the right time of year, fresh peas in white sauce was the usual fair. I still love it all.
After hours and hours of sewing, and I have no idea how many, the quilt was done.
When I remember all those bees, and the women who were sitting around the quilting frame and no longer with us, I always wish I would have realized their significance and found a way to keep at least one of the quilts.
What happened to them? Who knows? Maybe some were kept, stashed away in a chest and handed down. Or maybe they all were discarded along the way, gone forever.
I do wish someone would have considered the idea of making a quilt for the families of each of those quilters, one that would have been a tapestry of their lives, with squares of words and symbols and depictions to tell the story of their lives.
The quilts could still have been used, of course, and they would have been.
But they would also have been handled with great care, and preserved, and passed down from generation to generation.
When I stroll through cemeteries and read tombstones, little is said about the person buried there. Usually just a name and dates, sometimes a Bible verse, but nothing about who the person was.
I guess it would be impractical to include very much on the tombstone — time-consuming and expensive — and maybe most people would not care.
But I think many would, and read about them.
And I certainly think families would cherish a personalized quilt that tells the story of a loved one gone.
The practicality of a quilt, or anything else for that matter, is fine.
But it’s the passion and love and a legacy of understanding and comfort and security that are lasting and profound.
Without these gifts to cherish, practicality is, well, merely practical.
In Walker’s story, a successful woman with humble beginnings returns to her roots, and is excited about finding one of those quilts. But of course for all the wrong reasons.
It can be easy for us to go out into the world and forget about where we came from, possibly not appreciating those humble beginnings and the wonderful people who took care of us and loved us.
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.