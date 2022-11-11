I was checking out of Hometown Restaurant in Peterstown recently and a lady was in front of me looking at the photos and paintings on the wall behind the cash register.
“I am glad we don’t have to live like that any more,” she said, gazing at an old photo of a woman standing over a wood cookstove with a baby nearby in a crib and various goods filling shelves on the wall, as well as other kitchen items that required quite a lot of labor to use.
In fact, the woman was dressed in some sort of garment from head to toe, I guess to keep warm.
Yep, I thought, I would not want to live that way.
Besides, I am old enough to have memories of my grandmother in her kitchen, which was, compared to today’s standards, rather primitive.
And, yes, she had a wood cookstove.
Of course, all of this reminded me of Thanksgiving dinners at her house, which is the house I live in now.
To look at her table full of Thanksgiving food, it would be difficult now to imagine she cooked it all on a wood-fired cookstove, and, of course, made everything from scratch.
But she did, from the turkey to the dressing and biscuits to the potatoes and sweet potato souffle. Everything. And a photo could have been taken and made the cover of a food magazine because each dish was perfectly cooked and picturesque in a hollow-in-West Virginia kind of way.
That was my grandmother’s Thanksgiving feast, usually with quite a few people squeezed in around her kitchen table, which was actually in the kitchen not far from that stove. No dining room.
Of course, not many people in hollows had a large dining room back then, so it didn’t matter.
I can still remember clearly sitting around the table in that relatively small kitchen with a few shelves, a Hoosier cabinet, which served many functions, a refrigerator and sink, but not much else.
The room was always very cozy, of course, because the stove was hot almost all the time. She would “bank” it at night with some larger pieces of wood and keep the damper very low, just enough to allow an adequate supply of air for the wood to smolder.
She had done this all of her life, so it was all second nature to her. She had never known any other way to cook, or live. But it was, to say the least, labor intensive.
As we all know, food tastes much better cooked on a wood cookstove, mainly because it cooks slower. But what I remember most, though, about those special dinners is the faces around the table.
Aunts, uncles, cousins, friends – they varied from year to year, depending on who could come, but I remember them all.
As with most Thanksgiving dinners, the kids played outside while the men sat around chatting and the women helping grandma. Those traditional roles were very normal back then with the only exception being Aunt Ebb, who hated anything related to the kitchen and cooking. She sat with the men, migrating to the front porch to chew tobacco if the weather cooperated.
When one of the women in the kitchen hollered it was ready, no one wasted any time getting to the kitchen.
Saying a blessing was routine and mandatory, of course, and I always prayed to myself, not giving thanks really, but asking God to let one of the adults pray who would keep it short and sweet, no long prayers while we all sat salivating.
When Uncle Paul was at the table, I always tried to load my plate the first time around as full as possible because he ate quickly and reloaded even quicker. And he granted no quarter to children. Well, to anyone for that matter.
Aunt Ebb always cut up her food before eating it, much like a parent cuts it up for a child. Everyone else seemed to eat the usual way, and mostly at a leisurely pace, with plenty of stories and laughter.
That is one thing they all had in common — a sense of humor. They poked fun at each other and always winked at me when Aunt Bernice would go into one of stories about her various medical issues.
Like the time she said something was in her eye and she couldn’t get out, so she popped it out of its socked and rinsed it off. Everybody chuckled but no one told her that what she said was an impossibility unless she had a glass eye.
They knew her well enough to know her “exaggerations” were harmless and amusing, and that we kids had enough sense not to try to pluck out our eyes. Most of us anyway. There are always exceptions.
Few people use wood cookstoves these days. Most also have dining rooms. Extended families are far more scattered and often have a difficult time getting together even once a year for Thanksgiving.
So many things have changed in the way we live and communicate and move around.
But human nature does not change. Most of us, depending on the particular circumstances, can have the same wonderful times and make lasting memories if we choose to.
And there is certainly no doubt the value of those memories is more and more evident as we get older and can look back in appreciation of our loved ones who gave us so much love when we were growing up.
When I think about those dinners at my grandmother’s house and look around the table at all those faces, yes, the memories are real and they are precious, especially since so many of them are no longer with us.
I am sure we would all give anything to return to our childhoods and have another Thanksgiving dinner with them. But our memories at least allow us to relive those priceless times.
