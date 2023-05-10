Another troublesome scam is circulating across West Virginia, and this one involves a bad actor posing as a Medicare representative. Area residents need to be careful as the attorney general’s consumer protection division has received numerous reports of state residents receiving the scam call in recent weeks.
Unfortunately, five residents of the Mountain State have already fallen for this scam, according to Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
Here is how the scam works. The individual on the other end of the telephone claims to be a representative of the Social Security Administration, Medicare or the Department of Insurance. The scammers claim they are calling consumers to say the person needs a new Medicare card or that they need to turn in their paper card for a plastic one. They then request personal information, including bank account and credit card numbers, and sometimes Medicare and or Social Security information.
“There are many people who unfortunately target and exploit the elderly for nefarious purposes,” Morrisey said. “People who fall prey to this scam often do so because they are scared to lose their benefits, but that’s a threat scammers use to trick consumers into handing over personal, identifiable information. Don’t give into intimidation tactics — bullying or intimidation tactics is an immediate red flag.”
The bogus Medicare call is a common scam that has been around since 2018. That was when the federal government announced plans for the distribution of new Medicare cards. The new cards contained a new beneficiary number, instead of the recipient’s Social Security number, to limit fraud. There are no new updates planned, despite the claims by the scammer.
Morrisey said the initial scam morphed into the “new Medicare card scam.” Another variation of the scheme involves the criminal calling consumers to tell them there’s been an issue with their Medicare number and they need to clarify it by providing their personal identifiable information.
However, Medicare representatives — or for that matter, Social Security officials — will not call anyone uninvited to threaten the cancellation of benefits, request money and/or ask for personal information such as his or her new Medicare beneficiary number.
It is important to remember that Medicare already has all the information about participants. Should Medicare require additional information, they will send a letter telling the participant what specific government agency they should contact to provide the information.
Anytime you receive an unsolicited call, and the person on the other end of the phone asks for your bank account, credit card account or Social Security number, this is a serious red flag and indicator of a scam. Hang up the phone immediately.
The same goes for the current scheme. No one is being required to update their Medicare card. This is a scam. Don’t give away personal information. Hang up the phone.
The attorney general’s office is encouraging anyone with questions or concerns about this ongoing scam to contact the unit’s senior services and elder abuse hotline at 304-558-1155 or HelpForSeniors@wvago.gov.
