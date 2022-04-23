Motorists who travel Cherry Street in Bluefield on a regular basis have noticed a lot of activity in recent weeks at the former Bluefield Regional Medical Center campus.
In addition to all of the traffic associated with the PCH Bluefield Emergency Room, students from Bluefield State College also are settling into the former medical center. In fact, the facility is now being called Bluefield State College’s Medical Education Center.
The medical education center, which operates separate from the PCH Bluefield ER, will soon be adding additional classrooms, teaching labs and community clinics. The federal 2022 omnibus funding package recently approved by Congress includes $300,000 in funding for these ongoing renovations.
U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., a member of the Ways and Means Committee, submitted Bluefield State College’s Community Project Funding request in the U.S. House of Representatives.
According to Bluefield State College President Robin Capehart, the federal funding will be used for remodeling and expanding academic opportunities and community services at the former medical center. That work will include new classrooms, teaching labs and community clinics.
Furthermore, Capehart says Bluefield State College as a HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities), intends to address “minority health disparities in this region by providing free health care services to the community.”
Those services will include administering vaccines, mammograms, blood pressure checks, glucose screenings and health fairs, among other services.
The college was also recently awarded $1 million through West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s Nursing Workforce Expansion Program, which is designed to address the state’s nursing shortage through a multi-faceted approach to attract, train, and retain nurses in the state.
Bluefield State College’s focus on health care education is something to be applauded. It’s also good to see the former Bluefield Regional Medical Center campus being utilized again for the purpose of training future health care professionals.
All of this is in addition to having a fully-staffed, 24-hour, emergency department operational at the site with PCH Bluefield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.