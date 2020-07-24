Sunday night, June 14, the animals and the people that love animals lost a good friend in the Passing of Katherine McCurry of Princeton.
Katherine had been instrumental in the opening of the old Mercer County Animal Shelter. I met Katherine in 1978 or 1979, for years Katherine had been at the shelter every Sunday and on the holidays working to clean cages, feed and water the animals, medicate sick ones, and when they couldn’t be saved; euthanizing them. She did it all
I became Shelter Director in the 1980s after a few years of volunteering, and Katherine was the Humane Society President. When she euthanized a sick puppy or kitten she lovingly tied it up in her shirt, like a sling, so it would feel the warmth of her body and not be alone until it “went to sleep.”
Funding was cut the year I became Shelter Director due to cuts in federal funding. We got less than $50,000 a year from the County, Bluefield, and Princeton combined and we had 6 employees to pay and over 8,000 animals a year to look after. Katherine would set up flea market tables in Green Valley and sell what we donated from our houses and any other donations we could get to feed the animals. Neither Katherine or I took any salary. Many times when we had a sick dog or cat, Katherine took it to the vets and said, “Just put it on my tab.” At Christmas the donation of money and food helped. Katherine Nelson of Bluefield donated a lot of supplies for the shelter for many years.
Katherine took animals that needed help home with her; and one night I heard a chicken when Katherine and I were on the phone. She said it had sore feet and she took it home to rub it’s feet with oil so it didn’t hurt. There were many similar stories.
I’ve heard there is a Rainbow Bridge where animals that you have loved and cared for play while waiting for you to pass over. Sunday night must have been very busy at the Rainbow Bridge with all her furry friends to greet her.
Rest in peace Katherine, you are a great and gentle soul.
Jean Anastasio
S. Charleston
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.