On a story about the city of Princeton receiving a $2.2 million federal funding award for a multi-use community center:
• Let’s remember this comes courtesy of President Biden and Dems — Bill S.
• Thanks President Biden and Democrats for securing this funding — Hobert C.
On a story about a former West Virginia lawmaker who was convicted in connection with his participation in the Jan. 6 riots announcing his plans to run for the U.S. House of Representatives:
• Good. Hope he wins — Jeff C.
• Got my vote — Bruce G.
• And sadly the way West Virginia is right now they would vote for him, what a joke — Hobert C.
• The Constitution needs to be enforced — Kenneth P.
• Wasn’t he convicted of a felon and always thought felons lost their right to vote, run for elected office, etc. — Bill S.
• He should be barred from running for anything — John H.
On a column by Charles Boothe about Elvis Presley:
• Good read — Gary H.
• Wish we could go back in time 50 years, life was simple — Vern B.
• “Love Me Tender,” my favorite movie — Shirley D.
On a story about the Princeton Renaissance Theater project receiving a federal funding award:
• Great news to start the new year for the Mercer Street Grassroots District! — Cindy T.
• Happy to see money going towards this and hopefully will see it complete by the end of 2023 or early 2024 so we can see movies, concerts, and other events happen there — Hobert C.
• No matter what good things happen in our area, there are always those who post negative comments and try to break the spirit of those who are doing the hard work. It takes time to make positive changes but if people will just open their eyes and look around, they will see that change is coming — Linda A.
On stories about the 15 rounds of balloting it took for Kevin McCarthy to be elected House speaker in the new Republican-controlled chamber:
• Perhaps he can follow up this fiasco by accepting an invite to be on “Dancing With The Stars” — Bill S.
• No speaker is a heck of a lot better than what we’ve had for the last four years — Larry T.
• DC swamp — Kenneth P.
On a story about President Joe Biden announcing a plan to restrict Nicaraguans, Cubans and Haitians at the border:
• It’s about time! — Frank B.
• What? I thought the border was secure? — Bill C.
On a story about Virginia-side customers reporting higher than normal Appalachian Power bills:
• Received my electric bill recently. During the last billing cycle, I was out of town for two weeks. I left my heat on 40 degrees. All other electricity turned off in the breaker box. My bill was double what it was the previous month with half as much electricity usage — Dusty M.
• Yes! On the W.Va. side. My costs started an upward trajectory a year ago. Where is the PSC on this? — Deb M.
• Of course. Their expenses have gone up just like everyone else’s. I don’t like it, but I understand it — Jeff B.
• So for those who bash, what’s your solution? — Chuck W.
On a story about the arrest of three people in connection with a fatal shooting in November 2022 outside the Mercer Mall:
• Out on bond. Good luck finding them when court time comes — Vern B.
• Free on 25k bond. Pretty pathetic. They should remain in custody. No wonder crime is so rampant — Sheila R.
On a editorial about bad ideas coming out of Washington, including the Biden administration’s regulation of ponds and streams and talk of a ban on gas stoves:
• Who comes up with these ridiculous proposals? — Bill C.
• Governing what goes into ponds and streams is a good idea and I hope no one needs an explanation for why this is true — Bill S.
