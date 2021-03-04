A shot fired from Earth and hitting right on its Martian target is a feat that puts all the shooters in the world to shame.
NASA’s Perseverance rover recently touched down on Mars. After about 10 minutes described as a time of terror, the expensive rover touched down in the right crater. The relief that NASA’s personnel felt after receiving the first photos confirming the probe’s successful touchdown must have been incredible.
I was working in the newsroom that day, glancing over my shoulder at a nearby television as Perseverance hurled toward the surface of Mars. It was not the first time I waited anxiously for a space mission to succeed.
I can still remember the night when my sister, Karen, and I were allowed to stay up late and watch TV. The program wasn’t a cartoon show, a comedy or anything else like that. It was the moment three Americans headed for the moon to attempt the first lunar landing in history. The late journalist Walter Cronkite kept us up to date as the Eagle, the lunar module carrying astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, headed for the moon’s surface while astronaut Michael Collins piloted command module Columbia.
Since I was a kid, I couldn’t really grasp what a historic, and dangerous, moment that was for everyone involved. My cellphone has more computing power than the Apollo spaceships, so a successful landing was no guarantee. Many years later, I learned that the Eagle was down to about 11 seconds worth of fuel when she landed on the lunar surface. There was even a tense time when Armstrong and Aldrin were wondering if they were going to be able to take off successfully.
We didn’t know any of this drama when the blurry black and white image of Neil Armstrong standing on the lunar surface was broadcast to the world. We cheered and went to bed.
Later, I watched the Apollo 12 mission, followed by the drama of Apollo 13 when an emergency struck and there was a real question about whether the astronauts would get back to Earth. During one Apollo mission, the astronauts found Surveyor, a lander that was sent to the moon years earlier, and brought back some of its parts for testing.
Even later, I followed the missions that sent space probes to Mars. The probes sent back amazing pictures of the Martian surface, and some of the pictures even got people wondering if they were seeing ancient monuments and even a face. Unfortunately, the face later turn out to be a trick of the shadows.
But now the probes are crisscrossing the surface of Mars. They’ve found evidence that the dry red world was once wet, and now they’re looking for evidence of past life. Life has been found in many unlikely places all over Earth, so microbes finding a niche on Mars isn’t too hard to believe.
We could get rocks and soil from the Red Planet even sooner. Perseverance will prepare samples that will be launched into orbit and sent back to Earth on future missions.
It’s also not too hard to believe that astronauts will some day be walking in Mars. Going to Mars is a monumental challenge now. The round trip could take years, and one of the biggest challenge is finding ways to keep the astronauts alive and healthy during the journey. Maybe new space drives could make the journey shorter.
The day could come when we will see pictures of astronauts finding pioneering Martian rovers like Perseverance. Unlike the probes that landed on the moon, these rovers will likely be covered with dust or even buried in sand since Mars is a windy place. The astronauts might take parts off them and send them back to Earth for study.
A mission taking human beings to Mars would be an event that’s every last bit as exciting as the first landing on the moon. I can imagine people all over the world holding their breath during the minutes of terror it takes for a lander to reach the surface of Mars. We’ll have to wait at least 20 minutes before a picture gets back to Earth, and probably longer before we see a picture of an astronaut standing on the surface.
That would be another great moment to see.
— Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.