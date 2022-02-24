Teacher shortages have been a problem all across the country. In some states, school boards have actually asked for help from their local National Guard units. Guards members are going into classrooms and serving as substitute teachers.
Being a former teacher, I wondered about what I would rather do. Would I rather be a substitute teacher or do a job that involved handling firearms and/or explosives? I’d have to think long and hard about my answer. Explosives might beat out going into a classroom full of kids again.
For about a year and a half, I labored to teach English composition to high school school students who thought that a text message was a long composition. They were horrified when I told them about how my instructors at Concord University thought that a four-page essay was a short one. Eight to 10 pages were the average for an essay, and you were going to write essays even if you were a math major.
My students thought a two-page essay was long. I welcomed them to the real world. Oh, and I told them that they had to use punctuation and capitalization. Essays are not extra-long text messages.
I concluded after my return to college and my teaching experiences that we don’t teach kids enough about writing. While I was at Concord, I taught a class about how to write essays. Many incoming freshmen had very little experience writing essays, if they had any experience at all.
All those memories make me admire those soldiers from the National Guard who go into classrooms and teach subjects ranging from English to science. I think having a military background gives them an advantage, because teaching is a difficult job. My sister, Karen, thought teaching would be easier than journalism.
Well, she was wrong. Teaching in a classroom full of unruly kids makes going to court and covering a murder trial look like a vacation. A still remember that day when a convicted murderer uttered that he thought there was “something wrong” with me. A girl in one of my classes complained once to a vice principal that I was “sarcastic.” Well, when they were disrespectful, how did they expect me to reply? That vice principal told her that she was stuck with me. A convicted killer’s opinion didn’t bother me, so I wasn’t concerned with her opinion.
If all you had to do was memorize a lesson and recite it in front of your kids, teaching would have been a snap. That wasn’t the case. There was endless paperwork, grading papers and planning for the weeks ahead. I spent most of my weekends getting ready for the coming week.
Of course, members of the National Guard are used to tasks such as paperwork and continuing education, so they’re good choices as substitute teachers. Members of the military are also trained to learn and use a lot of information quickly. During emergencies and wartime, you don’t get a lot of time to study.
I’m sure those National Guard members are coming away from their assignments with more understanding of the teaching profession. Teaching is more demanding and complex than a lot of people realize. I was expected to be a child psychologist of sorts as well as an educator. I had to work with kids who were having problems at home and others who simply didn’t want to be in school. Going back to reporting was a relief when I made that decision. I’ll say again that doing things like going to fire scenes and covering murder trials is a vacation compared to teaching classrooms full of kids.
Even though I’m not in the teaching profession anymore, I still have times when I wish that I could have made it work for me. When I was student teaching, I gave some middle school students a lesson about writing a news story. I pretended to be a state trooper and let the kids question me about a crashed tractor-trailer hauling a thousand frozen pizzas. My supervising teacher told me that the kids talked about that lesson for days. I came away with a glimpse of what it takes to be an educator.
Greg Jordan is the Senior Reporter for the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
