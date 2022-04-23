“We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
— Preamble to the United States Constitution
It will be a big birthday this year for a document beginning with this one sentence. Adopted in its current form on Sept. 17, 1787, the United States Constitution will mark its 235th year in just a few months.
One has to wonder if the 39 men who signed the document at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pa., could imagine its continued significance more than two centuries later.
There can be no doubt of the vision and intelligence embodied by those delegates to the Federal Convention who convened to revise the Articles of Confederation in mid-May of that year. However, a month later, it was apparent there would be no editing of the above-mentioned Articles, but the creation of a new document that would frame our government.
A document that still exists in an almost pristine form today.
Yes, we have revised it, added to it, changed it, and changed it back — recall that little prohibition issue — but its initial language is still highly relevant and extremely poignant in today’s society.
Thinking back to a high-school history class, I can recall a teacher extolling the virtues of this historic document by pointing out to students that America was one of the world’s youngest nations, yet had the oldest Constitution.
The reasons for our Constitution’s longevity could be debated for hours on end. But one only has to take a look at a few key phrases in the preamble to form an understanding of the great foresight of the document’s authors.
Phrases such as “more perfect union,” “insure domestic tranquility,” “promote the general welfare,” and perhaps one of the most significant, “secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity” were not penned to trip up students on pop quizzes in U.S. history classes.
They were written by men who had a goal — a passion — to create a governmental system under which personal freedom would flourish.
Men who had a true understanding of the horrendous nature of government oppression that so many of us today can not fathom.
•••
An informal online poll on the Daily Telegraph website a few years ago quizzed readers on their ability to name the freedoms guaranteed by the First Amendment (with the request not to cheat by using an Internet search or history book before answering).
With 223 respondents, the results, roughly 24 hours after the poll was posted, were: 10.31 percent could name one; 9.87 percent two, 25.56 percent three; 20.63 percent four; 21.52 percent five; and, regrettable, 12.11 percent could name none.
In fairness to readers, three of the freedoms are fairly easy to remember — speech, press and religion. It’s the last two, the freedoms of petition and assembly, that tend to be the most difficult to recall on the spur of the moment.
For those with an interest, this amendment reads, in its entirety: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
•••
For those still a little shaky on their Constitution knowledge, the First Amendment is one of 10 known as the Bill of Rights, which were added at the time the Constitution was adopted. As in 1787, the Bill of Rights still spurs debate — as well discussion and deliberations on the original intent of some amendments.
Depending on one’s stance, some may believe parts of our Constitution are flawed.
Yet before people criticize this all-important historical manuscript, perhaps they should ask one very important question: Could they pen a better document with the staying power of our current Constitution?
To answer that question honestly, maybe more Americans should take the time to read it.
According to the National Archives website, it takes about a half hour to read the Constitution, which has 4,543 words, including signatures but not the certificate on the interlineations. (In comparison, the Declaration of Independence takes an estimated 10 minutes to read. It has 1,458 words.)
Who knows — it may among the most well-spent and informative 30 minutes many Americans have had in a long while.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.