While the big story this November will be the closely watched midterm election that will determine which political party controls Congress, first up will be the May 10 primary in West Virginia.
The filing period for the May primary in the Mountain State opened last week. Candidates have until Saturday, January 29, to file their paperwork and pay the filing fee, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.
Candidates may file their certificate of announcement with the secretary of state’s office or the county clerk’s office, depending on the office sought.
The state reported 61 candidate filings during the first week of the filing period.
“After overseeing a historic general election in November 2020 and more than 100 municipal elections in 2021, our team and our county clerks are ready for the 2022 midterm elections,” Warner said last week. “I will do everything within my authority as the state’s chief election official to work with all 55 county clerks to ensure that our elections are safe, fair, and secure.”
During the May primary, Democrats and Republicans will select their nominees for office, and then the winners of the May contest will meet in November. Of particular interest this year are those candidates vying for seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, as control of Congress will be back up for grabs in November. Currently, Democrats control the U.S. House, the U.S. Senate and the White House, but some early polls are suggesting that Republicans could be positioned this year to reclaim control of the U.S. House, and possibly the U.S. Senate as well.
Due to legislative redistricting in 2021, candidates running in the U.S. House of Representatives, and state-level Senate and House races, are urged to check their district map to make sure they file to run in the correct district, according to Warner’s office. Candidates are responsible for determining their eligibility to run for and hold public office.
While public service is not for everyone, it can be a rewarding experience for those individuals with a sincere interest in serving their state or nation and its citizens.
Given the great importance of the current election cycle, it will be interesting to see which candidates emerge ahead of the filing period, and what potential races will take shape for the May 10 primary contest.
