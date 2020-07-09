I’ve started seeing my mom regularly, going up every other week to check on her and see how she’s doing. Fortunately, she’s religiously social distancing, going out only when absolutely necessary and visiting only family members such as my Aunt Shirley, so that’s something I don’t have to fret about.
A couple of weeks ago, I had a request from mom that I would never had expected only a few months ago. Basically, she wanted to know if I could find her some new masks. She was using paper ones from my dad’s workshop supplies, but they were pretty uncomfortable. Mom doesn’t like things over her face to start with.
I found some nice masks at a local sewing store in Princeton. They were pretty colorful, and one had a WVU theme. The cloth masks were washable, too, so that was another benefit.
When the pandemic and the shutdown started, mom sent me some disposable masks and I used those for a while, but they were uncomfortable. And like other people new to wearing masks, I quickly discovered that they made my glasses fog up. I learned that looping the straps over your ears figure-eight style, it creates gaps in the mask’s side that let warm air out sideways instead of upward. That move helps a good bit.
I now have a couple of cloth masks that I wear whenever I have to be in close proximity with other people, but I do have to keep reminding myself to wear them. More than a couple of times, I’ve had to turn around and head back to my car because I forgot my mask.
There have been debates about using masks, but I wear one for three reasons. First, I have a mother and relatives who fall into the high-risk category, so I take care not to carry COVID-19 to them. Next, I have diabetes. It’s the variety controlled by diet and exercise, but it’s still a pre-existing condition. I don’t want to find out what’s going to happen if I catch that virus. Finally, I want to protect the people around me so I don’t want to slip up some way and catch it. I know a mask doesn’t offer 100 percent protection, but it’s the classic better than nothing.
I might try to find some masks that don’t look so clinical. My masks are white, but perhaps some designer pieces such as a Marshall University mask or one with a grinning skull face would be fun. I’ve seen masks featuring shark jaws, vampire teeth and the jaws of lions and other big cats. Personally, I think one with spider fangs or crocodile jaws would be pretty cool. We might as well have some fun if we have to wear masks to protect each other.
Maybe a manufacturer will start marketing astronaut helmets like the ones in the classic science fiction movie “The Andromeda Strain.” Headgear like those helmets would be bulky, but a lot of fun and something you could use again on Halloween.
I’ve even considered getting one of those plague doctor masks. Shaped like a bird’s beak, they were an early sort of biohazard mask. Doctors would stuff the beaks with flowers or herbs to hold the plague at bay. You can get them in brown or black leather, and I have a good brown slouch hat already and a walnut cane. All I need is a brown coat, and I’d be a sort of rural plague doctor.
Wearing a plague doctor mask while I shop for groceries would be a little much, I’ve got to admit. I’m sure driving while wearing one would be next to impossible. Well, I don’t drive while wearing a mask. I put mine on just before I walk into a store and remove it as soon as I’m out the door and well away from other people. The trick now is to really make mask wearing habitual to the point where I don’t have to keep reminding myself to do it.
Masks are going to be a necessary fashion accessory for some time to come. I’m not in love with that idea, but I’ll have to make wearing one a habit if I want to protect my friends and family. I plan to have some fun with the idea and get some designer masks or even make the leap to plague doctor. I might get a really good Halloween costume, and we could have a march if lots of other Halloween revelers have the same idea.
— Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
