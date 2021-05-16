A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about Governor Jim Justice ending the mask mandate on June 20:
• I’ve been mask free for quite awhile already. Time for y’all to catch up! — Jeanne L.
• Guess the flu will suddenly come back after taking 2020 off? — Jeremy C.
• “Regardless of where the vaccination percentage stands?” That’s a bit concerning.... — Kim B.
• Why June 20th? It’s pretty obvious that everyone who wants the vaccine has received it. Why not May 8th? — Bill C.
• I hope everyone is vaccinated and still you can get COVID, but you still need to protect yourself and your family so people still (need) to take precautions or we will never get back to a some what normal life — Brandy P.
On a story about U.S. job growth slowing as companies are struggling to find workers:
• As long as the government keeps giving free unemployment money, this will continue to be a problem — Chuck W.
• What I can’t understand is unemployment is 6 percent. Maybe it’s not people refusing to work as much as it is people leaving here for better work — Tranessa C.
• What does that show you? They pay that because it’s the living wage in the U.S. If businesses paid a living wage to begin with, you wouldn’t see so many help wanted signs — Karen C.
• Some small towns don’t have a lot of businesses especially job openings unless you drive an hour or more any direction and then minimum wage isn’t worth the drive that far with gas almost $3 a gallon — Tracy R.
• Nah. You not paying enough is why it’s hard to get employees — Brandon D.
• Employers: We want you to sell us your labor for $9 (an) hour so we can get super rich and you can go broke driving to work. Potential employees: This pittance from the government is more than what you’re offering. Why leave the house? — Matt McC.
On a story about West Virginia allowing beer and wine sales at 6 a.m. on Sunday, and whether you would buy alcohol at 6 a.m.:
• Oh great! Drunks even earlier in the day! — Nick F.
• There are responsible drinkers out there and to be honest West Virginia really needs the revenue and so do small business owners. This was a smart business move — Tina G.
• No should not be. Need to go back when everything was closed on Sunday — Betty R.
• No I don’t. Sunday is the Lord’s day — Joann W.
• That’s too early for anyone to start drinking on any day — Cindy S.
On stories about the ransomware pipeline hack and the subsequent panic buying of gasoline:
• Yep with Joe Biden as president, my morning at Sam’s Club felt like we were right back in the Jimmy Carter days with long gas lines and were living back in the 70s all over again! — Larry T.
• Perhaps you need to find the actual reason as to why.... can’t blame someone unless you educate yourself — Sharon H.
• The public should have been told about the hack on the pipeline only after the pipeline was turned back on. Knowing how people react to circumstances like this was making this public really helpful? — Dave B.
• This isn’t the cause of any politician, Democrat or Republican. This is the cause of a bunch of idiots that panic every time the wind blows — Scott L.
• President ripped by both Dems, GOP as Mideast violence escalates — Kathy D.
• Democrats caused it — Mike D.
• They’ll use any excuse to raise gas prices — Bill S.
On a story about Raleigh County Delegate Mick Bates changing his voter registration from Democrat to Republican:
• Now that is what I call woke! — Larry T.
• Smart man — Gary B.
• What’s his agenda? If he aligns himself with the Party of Trump, it can’t be good. Glad to see his true colors and get him out of Democrat Party. We have enough DINOs — Bonita G.
