During his first day in office, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed 11 executive orders into law, most of which focused on campaign promises dealing with public education. The one executive order from the Republican governor that got the most attention stated that parents in Virginia will now be allowed to decide whether or not their child wears a mask in school.
Masks have proven to be a somewhat divisive issue during this ongoing pandemic. Some parents do not think children should be required to wear a mask all day while in school. Others believe their children, and all students, should be required to wear a mask while in a school setting.
As expected, Democratic lawmakers in Virginia protested Youngkin’s move, arguing students should be required to wear a mask while in school. Furthermore, a group of parents, and seven school systems mostly from the Northern Virginia area — Fairfax, Alexandria, Richmond, Hampton, Falls Church, Arlington County and Prince William County — have gone so far as to file a lawsuit challenging Youngkin’s executive order.
Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter told the Associated Press Monday that the new Republican administration was disappointed that the school boards were acting counter to parents’ rights.
“The governor and attorney general are in coordination and are committed to aggressively defending parents’ fundamental right to make decisions with regard to their child’s upbringing, education and care, as the legal process plays out,” Porter said Monday.
Some local school divisions, including Tazewell County, are working to comply with Youngkin’s order and are giving parents the option of deciding whether or not their child is masked while in a classroom setting.
Youngkin, the political novice who orchestrated the stunning red wave of the Commonwealth last year, was able to connect with parents on the campaign trail. Many of those parents, in return, came out in large numbers last November in support of Youngkin, helping to end 12 years of Democratic-controlled government in Virginia in the process.
Youngkin is asking the Supreme Court of Virginia to dismiss the lawsuits challenging his executive order allowing parents to opt out of mandates requiring children to wear masks. But for now, those legal challenges will likely make their way through the lower courts, unless the Virginia Supreme Court opts to take up the lawsuits on an expedited schedule.
Unfortunately, the masking debate is an issue that will probably rage on for months, if not years, to come. The problem is masks have become a polarizing issue for some, particularly as it relates to children being masked in school.
Lost in this debate is the important fact that masks are still an effective tool for public safety during this ongoing pandemic.
