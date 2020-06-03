Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s mask mandate for the Commonwealth has certainly generated a lot of debate, particularly on social media. But despite the controversy, a lot of people are complying with the order by wearing facial coverings while out in public.
If one were to base public opinion on social media, and social media alone, it would appear that area residents are largely opposed to the idea of a governor telling them they must wear a facial covering in public.
But a recent poll on the Daily Telegraph’s online website would suggest otherwise. Of those who voted in our online poll as of Tuesday afternoon, 259 people said they support Northam’s mask mandate while another 295 said they opposed it. Another 20 people said they were undecided.
One of the biggest fears expressed by some in our region was the possibility of being turned away by a store if they entered without a mask. But that thankfully hasn’t been the case. We’ve not heard of anyone being denied service for not wearing a mask.
Furthermore, there haven’t been fights or altercations over the face mask mandate requiring a law enforcement presence. In fact, most area residents — as far as we can tell — are handling the mask mandate with courteous goodwill. No one is arguing with anyone who is or isn’t wearing a mask.
The percentage of people wearing a mask versus those without a facial covering also appears to be about the same. If you visit a local Virginia-side store on any given day, about half of the customers are wearing some type of facial covering, and the other half aren’t.
We certainly understand that Virginia has had far more coronavirus cases than neighboring West Virginia. But the majority of those cases are based in the Northern Virginia and Tidewater areas. However, the coalfield counties aren’t immune from the pandemic. In fact, we are still seeing new cases of the virus in Southwest Virginia more than two months after the onset of the pandemic. For example, two new COVID-19 cases were just confirmed Monday in Tazewell County.
Other parts of Southwest Virginia also have had higher virus case numbers. Wise County is up to 25 cases with two virus-related deaths and Washington County has 52 cases and is reporting four virus-related deaths. Buchanan County has had 18 cases, but the majority of those involved students and staff at the Mountain Mission School in Grundy.
So we certainly do not fault those who are prioritizing safety and wearing a facial covering in public.
However, there are two key problems with Northam’s mask mandate. First is the unfortunate fact that he is basing the entire state’s response upon Northern Virginia. But you can’t treat Southwest Virginia — where the overall number of virus cases are lower — the same as virus stricken Northern Virginia.
Second is the question of why Northam waited more than two months after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic to issue his mask mandate. This order may have made a lot sense two months ago, but now when statewide virus numbers are declining, one must question the Democratic governor’s reasoning.
Perhaps Delegate James W. “Will” Morefield, R-Tazewell, put it best last week when he urged area residents with underlying health conditions to exercise extra caution and common sense.
“(But) mandating the use of masks with the threat of prosecution or penalty is not who we are as Virginians or Americans,” Morefield told the Daily Telegraph. “Such a mandate is setting a precedent that encourages future encroachment on our individual liberties.”
We, too, strongly encourage those citizens who are at a higher risk for the virus, including the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, to please take extra precautions. The pandemic is not yet over.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.