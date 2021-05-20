Well there is certainly plenty of confusion among the masses with regards to who is and isn’t required to wear a mask, and which stores will or won’t require facial coverings moving forward.
The Biden administration’s surprise decision last week to drastically change its recommendation on mask wearing was unexpected, and caught some state governors by surprise. It also has created a lot of confusion. With the new guidelines, states, including West Virginia and Virginia, have dropped their mask mandates in public buildings (with a few exceptions) for fully vaccinated residents. Everyone else is expected — or at least strongly encouraged — to keep wearing a mask or to get vaccinated.
In Virginia, Republicans — who are the minority party in the General Assembly — argued that Governor Ralph Northam’s lifting of the state’s universal indoor mask mandate applied to all citizens regardless of their vaccination status, and they urged the governor to lift all remaining pandemic restrictions. However, Northam, a Democrat, said all non-vaccinated residents should continue to wear a mask in all settings.
In West Virginia, the picture is a little clearer. The state’s mask mandate will be lifted for everyone — regardless of whether you are vaccinated or not – on June 20. Governor Jim Justice, a Republican, says those who have not been vaccinated won’t officially be exempt from wearing a mask in the Mountain State until June 20.
With the state’s mask mandate expiring next month for everyone, officials are doubling down on their efforts to get more state residents vaccinated.
Justice has gone so far as to promise the option of between a $100 gift card or a $100 savings bond for those state residents between the ages of 16 and 35 who are vaccinated. He even wants to send out gift cards to children as young as 12 years of age who get vaccinated.
Justice’s goal is for at least 275,000 of the total 380,000 people in the 16 to 35 age group to be vaccinated by June 20.
As more residents prepare to unmask next month, vaccination rates also will need to rise locally, and soon.
In Mercer County, active COVID-19 cases are still uncomfortably high. As of Wednesday, the number of active virus cases in Mercer stood at 315 with 29 cases of the more contagious United Kingdom variant being reported locally. That’s up from 12 cases of the U.K. variant a week ago.
We need to see those numbers go down between now and June 20th. And the best way for that to happen is for more area residents to be vaccinated.
