Hurray, Hurray! Getting new glasses, meeting new friends and experiencing new adventures isn’t all that bad as the irrepressible Junie B. Jones explains in her “Top-Secret Personal Beeswax” journal. (a gift from her mother)
This wonderful musical CART brought to our stage, Saturday, June 5, 2021 celebrated Junie B’s challenge as she changed best pals, learned that food really does taste good and large crowds do intimidate you but you carry on and “ juggle” to success. Junie B. Jones was a play that encouraged young people to fill pages of their life in a journal and when your journal is full---get more paper---!
Junie B. was truly inspiring and featured all of us in our daily lives. Her observations and curiosity brought chuckles to the hearts and minds of those in the audience. We should all be so fortunate to face our challenges with zeal and excitement.
I would like to thank the following for their sponsorship: Michael Bandy & Associates, Richlands Pharmacy Associates and the Town of Richlands additional contributions from First Community Bank, Mulco Property Rentals, Tadano Mantis Corporation and John and Jane Willis. CART is also appreciative of the funding support from the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Technical Assistance was provided by: Doug Branton, Rod Moore, Elaine Holmes, Susie Hampton, Barbara Cook, Dominic Branton and Richlands Middle School administration and custodial staff for all their hard work and support.
The winner of the prize drawing was Stella Waddle a raising 2nd grade student from Tazewell Primary School who received her official “Top Secret” Personnel Beeswax journal autographed by the cast of Virginia Children’s Theatre production of Junie B. Jones.
Thank you our audience, you truly have made our season a success and I am most appreciative of all your support throughout our Season. And look for our announcement of CART’s 41st Anniversary Season, it’s sure to be a crowd pleaser!
Sincerely,
Ginger H. Branton,
CART’s Executive Director
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.