As a citizen of West Virginia’s 1st Congressional district, my family and I are represented in the U.S. Congress by Republican Rep. Carol Miller, with whom we completely disagree. Of course the only option we have is at the ballot box, but we can nonetheless express our opinion.
A large segment of the Republican party, once known as the ‘Grand Old Party’, finds itself immersed in the MAGA movement, that as far as I can tell seems intent on the overthrow of democracy in our country.
History has shown that many factors can threaten an established democracy.
Benjamin Franklin when asked at the Constitutional Convention, “what kind of a government have you given us?” replied, “A democracy, if you can keep it.”
One major problem that often threatens democracy is the tendency of people to take democracy for granted. Often people seem to be easily drawn to autocrats.
One wannabe autocrat, that has been on the prowl since 2016, is still lurking, waiting to pounce! My hope is that Rep. Miller values our hard-won American democracy and is willing to strongly protect and defend it.
Billy R. Ball
Princeton
