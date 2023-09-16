During the first GOP presidential primary, Nikki Haley, the former United States ambassador to the United Nations and 116th governor of South Carolina, was asked about her position on the economy. Here is her response.
“No one is telling American people the truth. The truth is that Biden didn’t do this to us. Our Republicans did this to us, too. When they passed that $2.2 trillion COVID stimulus bill, they left us with 90 million people on Medicaid and 42 million people on food stamps. No one has told you how to fix it. I’ll tell you how to fix it. They need to stop the spending. They need to stop the borrowing. They need to eliminate the earmarks that Republicans brought back in. And they need to make sure they understand these are taxpayers’ dollars. It’s not their dollars. And while they are all saying this, you have Ron DeSantis, you’ve got Tim Scott, you’ve got Mike Pence, they all voted to raise the debt. And Donald Trump added $8 trillion to our debt … And so at the end of the day, you look at the 2024 budget. Republicans asked for $7.4 billion in earmarks. Democrats ask for $2.8 billion. You tell me who are the big spenders.”
Wow, was that a Republican candidate’s response?
Eventually, Congress must make some difficult decisions about taxes, entitlements, Medicaid, Medicare, and the Pentagon. All are important segments of our budget. Except Congress avoids difficult decisions because just like Elvis, bi-partisanship has left the building. Many would rather cling to power than solve America’s problems. For example, consider the decades-old border crisis — where is Congress?
I am a Neanderthal and former coal miner, and proud of it. I am not a skilled journalist like those at the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. I make mistakes often writing these opinions. Sometimes mistakes are caught, and the paper’s editors correct them or allow me to correct them. Sometimes, I’m not so fortunate. Forgive me if this explanation of inflation is confusing.
Inflation is cost increases to folks purchasing everyday items to survive.
When inflation decreased from 9 percent to 3 percent, it doesn’t mean that costs of products also dropped 6 percent. It signifies that the new average increase in products is 3 percent. Does that sound right? Two percent inflation is generally desired by the Federal Reserve.
If necessary to purchase automatic transmission fluid, and the cheapest is $9 for one quart (wow) as recently written by a telegraph columnist, it remains expensive even if inflation drops. When the fluid components become cheaper and more abundant and the demand drops, then the price will come down — supply and demand. The columnist stated five quarts of the $9-per-quart transmission fluid, “set me back $41.” I suppose that was with taxes included. Either way, $45 or $41 is still expensive. James Sylvester, a mathematician, once said, “Mathematics is the music of reason.”
The “Dollar” store employee and article writer agreed (math aside), it was Joe Biden’s fault the ATF cost so much.
Here is a simple cave man’s interpretation. Biden’s signing of The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and tightened fossil fuel policy exacerbated other catalysts for inflation. COVID shutdowns, disrupted supply chains, Russia’s war on Ukraine, and other factors influenced inflation, too.
Seldom does a president single-handedly save or destroy our economy. There are usually other influences and factors. Just ask Nikki Haley.
Don V. Hylton
Bluefield, Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.