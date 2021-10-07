The Mercer County Sheriff's Office now has a full-time social services coordinator on staff, an important addition that will assist the sheriff's office in connecting people with the services they need when a family member faces incarceration or deals with an emergency such as an overdose.
The county commission voted last month to employ a social services coordinator to work in the sheriff's department. The position is being funded by a grant awarded to the county from Marshall University.
Charles Truckenmiller, a former deputy with the sheriff's department who has years of experience working with children and social service programs, started work on Sept. 28 as the department's new social services coordinator.
Truckenmiller's job is "to help the people who are left behind," Chief Deputy A.P. Christian said. "Families of people who have overdosed or families of people who are incarcerated and need help, and don't know where to turn."
Aiding children the sheriff's department encounters while answering calls is another objective of the newly created position.
"Additionally, we're going to try and branch out into a program known as Handle With Care," Christian said. "If a child has been in a residence that's been subjected to some sort of trauma; what we will do, we will contact the schools and let them know this child has been in a traumatic situation and let teachers know that child should be handled with care in the following day or days."
Besides aiding members of the public, having a services coordinator will help to free up deputies too, allowing them to focus instead on the law-enforcement aspects of the job. Christian says the social services coordinator also will be able to help with mental hygiene calls, which can often tie up a deputy's job for hours.
It should be noted that Mercer County is the first county in West Virginia to offer the pilot law enforcement social services position. The grant from Marshall University covers the cost of the new position for three years.
So this is a real win for Mercer County, and the sheriff's office in particular.
We congratulate the sheriff's office for securing this important and welcomed position.
