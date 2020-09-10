I have several of my friends on a popular social media site screaming about how the use of facemasks is infringing on their freedoms. This made me curious, and since I am a history buff, I took it upon myself to do just a wee bit of digging into some newspaper archives in the 1990’s when West Virginia was beginning to require seat belts to be worn. This is what I found:
The President of the WV Troopers Association commented that West Virginias take the motto “Mountaineers are always Free” to heart saying that they think any time of regulation is somebody impeding on their territory or space” The governor of the state in 1988 vetoed a bill requiring seat belts after the legislature passed the law. Similar bills in ‘89. ‘90, and ‘92 died in committee meetings.
Letters to the editor state that is should be a person’s personal right to wear/not wear a seat belt and that “sure people have been saved by seat belts, but seat belts have also contributed to people’s death by trapping them in the car during a fire”
Some even cited it was their “constitutional right” not to wear one and resented the government to come in and “take control of their lives.” People complained that they were uncomfortable and it was hard to remember to put one on when they got in their cars.
Senators in the state said that they wouldn’t support the bill because it would be “unenforceable;” and others claimed that the science behind using a safety belt was faulty, despite police advocacy and statistics showing how the belts saved lives.
Do any of these arguments sound familiar to anyone? They are the same arguments being given about face masks. They are “tramping on my rights to choose whether or not to wear one” “the mandate is unenforceable” “there are no facts supporting that wearing a mask does anything,” “I can’t breathe properly with one on, they are so uncomfortable” “a mask causes excess carbon dioxide to build up in your system.”
I like to think that the people in this state, in this county, in these two towns, have enough sense to understand now how safety belts save lives, how it is second nature to click your belt on as soon as you get in their car. How using one isn’t a political statement, but a health and safety concern. Our Governor isn’t trying to take away anyone’s freedoms; he is merely making sure that the people in this state, county, town will continue to live long and live free in the state of WV.
Thank you
Ginger Boyles,
Princeton
