A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week.

On a story regarding a large, cartel-related drug bust in Tazewell County:

• Great job Tazewell County police officers — Linda B.

• This is great guys! Keep on keeping on! Fight the good fight my friends – James U.

• Now what you gonna do Biden? Just keep letting them in — Delma H.

• If you’re thinking “....drugs? No, not in our little town,” then you are part of the problem — Cherri D.

• I like how they say they’re not posting names for protection but post everything about it like they’re not going to figure it out. LOL — Dustin F.

• Pretty sure the cartel standard issue weapons are far better than a single shot shotgun or a muzzleloader — Lane N.

• Looks pretty easy to see where some people spent them stimulus checks — Craig B.

• And we have people in the government (who) thinks the people who own these got them legally and registered them — Betty R.

On a story about Facebook suspending former President Trump’s account for two more years:

• If they’ll do it to him they will definitely do it to us — Paul D.

• China can do or say anything they please on Facebook — Carolyn T.

• They ban him for two years because of the Congress critters reelection, they still fear Trump’s voice and influence on candidates running for re-election. — Rosanna H.

On a story about U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., being opposed to the election overhaul bill, along with the filibuster elimination:

• Come on Joe, now would be a great time to switch parties! This is not our father’s Democratic party! Governor Justice did it, I did it and so can you! — Larry T.

• He’s taking money from the GOP — John T.

• Why would fair elections be good, right? Oh “right.” I get it. — Russ D.

• Thank you Joe! — Dave B.

• He will change his mind — Richard G.

• There may be hope for you after all Manchin. I don’t care if you’re a Democrat or a Republican as long as you vote the best interest of the people and the country — Jeanie Mc P.

• Proud of Manchin, stand your ground — Danny K.

On a story about the Virginia Democratic primary not seeing local excitement in  Southwest Virginia:

• Hey Southwest Virginia, leave Virginia and start a new state. You have no say so in Richmond! — Dave B.

• Don’t matter if Southwest Virginia residents vote or not! This state is controlled by 3 million Democrats in Northern Virginia! — Larry T.

• Real Americans are not much interested in the new Democrat Communist party — Mike L.

On a story about U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., staying unswayed in his opposition to the election overhaul bill after meeting with civil rights leaders:

• Thank you Senator Manchin for your support of our Constitution! — Shelia C.

• Thank you Joe Manchin for standing for patriotism and our Constitution — Donna S.

• Sorry, Democrats. But your dream of achieving total dominance by federalizing all elections dies here — Jarrod B.

• HR1 if voted in will take away the 1st and 2nd amendments, why do you think Joe Biden said no constitutional amendment is guaranteed — Dwayne S.

• I have been told he is being pressured by the Koch Brothers — Scott M.

• Don’t worry ... he will crack in the end like he always does — Jeff K.

• He is a true “politician.” Take it as you will — Chuck W.

On a story about Terry McAuliffe winning the Democratic primary in Virginia:

• Another one just as bad as the one we have now — Tanya E.

• Virginia apparently didn’t learn anything from the last time he was governor — Duane S.

• And if the people of Virginia want another Northam, he’s the one, but as for me I’ve had enough and I will never vote for him  — Dana B.

On a story about Bluefield eyeing 500 acres near Kee Dam for development:

• I hope this gets done with all possible haste! A breath of fresh air — Ace B. 

• Hope they don’t put a bunch on nonsense that’s gonna go out of business in a month around that lake and kill all the wildlife. And realistically any business they put there I’m not gonna be hugely optimistic about — Russ D.

• City of Bluefield cannot take care of what they got. Now they buy more — Danny H.

