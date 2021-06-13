A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week.
On a story regarding a large, cartel-related drug bust in Tazewell County:
• Great job Tazewell County police officers — Linda B.
• This is great guys! Keep on keeping on! Fight the good fight my friends – James U.
• Now what you gonna do Biden? Just keep letting them in — Delma H.
• If you’re thinking “....drugs? No, not in our little town,” then you are part of the problem — Cherri D.
• I like how they say they’re not posting names for protection but post everything about it like they’re not going to figure it out. LOL — Dustin F.
• Pretty sure the cartel standard issue weapons are far better than a single shot shotgun or a muzzleloader — Lane N.
• Looks pretty easy to see where some people spent them stimulus checks — Craig B.
• And we have people in the government (who) thinks the people who own these got them legally and registered them — Betty R.
On a story about Facebook suspending former President Trump’s account for two more years:
• If they’ll do it to him they will definitely do it to us — Paul D.
• China can do or say anything they please on Facebook — Carolyn T.
• They ban him for two years because of the Congress critters reelection, they still fear Trump’s voice and influence on candidates running for re-election. — Rosanna H.
On a story about U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., being opposed to the election overhaul bill, along with the filibuster elimination:
• Come on Joe, now would be a great time to switch parties! This is not our father’s Democratic party! Governor Justice did it, I did it and so can you! — Larry T.
• He’s taking money from the GOP — John T.
• Why would fair elections be good, right? Oh “right.” I get it. — Russ D.
• Thank you Joe! — Dave B.
• He will change his mind — Richard G.
• There may be hope for you after all Manchin. I don’t care if you’re a Democrat or a Republican as long as you vote the best interest of the people and the country — Jeanie Mc P.
• Proud of Manchin, stand your ground — Danny K.
On a story about the Virginia Democratic primary not seeing local excitement in Southwest Virginia:
• Hey Southwest Virginia, leave Virginia and start a new state. You have no say so in Richmond! — Dave B.
• Don’t matter if Southwest Virginia residents vote or not! This state is controlled by 3 million Democrats in Northern Virginia! — Larry T.
• Real Americans are not much interested in the new Democrat Communist party — Mike L.
On a story about U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., staying unswayed in his opposition to the election overhaul bill after meeting with civil rights leaders:
• Thank you Senator Manchin for your support of our Constitution! — Shelia C.
• Thank you Joe Manchin for standing for patriotism and our Constitution — Donna S.
• Sorry, Democrats. But your dream of achieving total dominance by federalizing all elections dies here — Jarrod B.
• HR1 if voted in will take away the 1st and 2nd amendments, why do you think Joe Biden said no constitutional amendment is guaranteed — Dwayne S.
• I have been told he is being pressured by the Koch Brothers — Scott M.
• Don’t worry ... he will crack in the end like he always does — Jeff K.
• He is a true “politician.” Take it as you will — Chuck W.
On a story about Terry McAuliffe winning the Democratic primary in Virginia:
• Another one just as bad as the one we have now — Tanya E.
• Virginia apparently didn’t learn anything from the last time he was governor — Duane S.
• And if the people of Virginia want another Northam, he’s the one, but as for me I’ve had enough and I will never vote for him — Dana B.
On a story about Bluefield eyeing 500 acres near Kee Dam for development:
• I hope this gets done with all possible haste! A breath of fresh air — Ace B.
• Hope they don’t put a bunch on nonsense that’s gonna go out of business in a month around that lake and kill all the wildlife. And realistically any business they put there I’m not gonna be hugely optimistic about — Russ D.
• City of Bluefield cannot take care of what they got. Now they buy more — Danny H.
