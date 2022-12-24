A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about U.S. recession fears growing as the Fed plans to keep interest rates high:
• We have been in a recession — John H.
• They keep forgetting what defines a recession — Joshua H.
On a story about Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin touring an underground coal mine that is creating 181 new jobs for Tazewell and Buchanan counties:
• Great news — Jeffrey S.
• Awesome — Richard G.
On a story about West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin once again failing to gain enough support in the U.S. Senate to pass a bill reforming the federal permitting process:
• Same ole same ole. He knew he wouldn’t have enough support from his radical Democratic colleagues from the beginning. This was an attempt to deceive West Virginia into thinking he was fighting for our cause — George M.
On a story about West Virginia officials seeking input on extending the pilot program on dilapidated buildings:
• The people in charge haven’t gone down Lorton Lick Road or anywhere in Montcalm because there’s a lot of houses along those lines that need to be torn down. Hundreds of abandoned houses — Bev. A.
On a story about the West Virginia Department of Transportation remembering the Silver Bridge collapse which took the lives of 46 people back in 1967 and the resulting regulations that led to national standards for regular bridge inspections:
• The collapse of this bridge is the first news story I can remember ever taking note of because it was so horrible and happened in my own state. I was 7 years old — Annette B.
On a column by James H. “Smokey” Shott, which argues that the U.S. military is being weakened from the top:
• Thats because we have a weakling in the White House — oh..correction — make that two weaklings more interested in abolishing our police force than protecting the country! — George M.
On the question of whether you bring your pets along with you when traveling for the holidays?
• I’ve been invited to people’s houses for Christmas. My husband passed away this year. He left behind his dog whom I take care of. But I would never intrude on them with my dog. I love him. He is a Chihuahua pug mix but he sheds — Pandora G.
On a story about U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announcing a $25 million federal earmark for the Coalfields Expressway project in southern West Virginia:
• Let’s not forget that Biden/Democrats made this money available — Bill S.
On a story about Makenzie Phipps, a local country singer/songwriter from Bluefield, Va., being interviewed on a national news broadcast on Newsmax:
• She must have a really good promotional agency! Good job! — Hanah C.
• Well done young lady. Merry Christmas! — Linda T.
On a story about Washington lawmakers proposing another year-end $1.7 trillion in spending, including more money to boost Ukraine:
• Keep our money here! Are we the only country sending billions to Ukraine? — Kathy S.
On a story about
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meeting President Joe Biden and addressing the U.S. Congress:
• It’d be a great time to send him back empty handed — Jeff B.
On a story about U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito offering explanations as to why Republicans underperformed nationally during last month’s midterm elections:
• Wonder how many disgusted Republican voters voted dem? — Bill S.
On a column about the Christmas deep freeze:
• It’s winter, and remember we live in four season country! — Vern B.
• I did ask for snow. I guess maybe the extreme cold & wind are just side effects — Tammy B.
• You receive exactly what God sends. It will be beautiful to stay inside by the fireplace and enjoy the birth of Jesus with family, who is already home for the holidays — Lilly M.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.