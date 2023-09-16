“Doc” Witten’s housekeeper’s name was Maggie Rose Horton Bandy. I got that notice from my good friend Flora Sinkford, a long-time Tazewell resident. In addition, Beth Pike-Clemons told me about Maggie Rose and said in advance of last week’s column that her dad, Ronnie, and uncle Roger, had only always spoken of her as the domestic leader of the household.
Now, the original notes from 1939 may have been in reference to an assistant and it is very likely there needed to be one because with the incredible amount of activity going on in the Witten household, no one person could have been expected to keep up with all the comings and goings.
That was another time. Doctors often had offices in their homes and so people came and went right up the sidewalk and often through the living room. It was also a time of house calls back in the days before a great many people had automobiles. I am not sure about surrounding counties but in Tazewell County there were many dirt-and-gravel roads up until the decade after World War II. Some folks could not come to the doctor.
So, like the famed Doctor Pyott who lived out at Tip Top, the highest point on the Clinch Division of the Norfolk & Western Railway, Witten would have had a varied practice not confined to one room. With the boys around the house through the years, Maggie Rose was probably in constant motion, without even including the cooking and cleaning chores. Truly an unsung hero of the Witten saga and I do understand Flora’s and Beth’s and the Pike Poodells wanting her to be mentioned. In fact, Beth says that her Dad never speaks of Maggie Rose except with the greatest respect and in reference to her almost as a mother figure.
Now, to be honest, I expect that her experiences, if they could be adequately researched, would be equally interesting to that of the good Doctor himself. What a story she would be able to tell.
Keep in mind that Maggie Rose was an African-American woman. Doc Witten was born in 1880, forty-six years before any women got recognition from the U.S. government for their right to suffrage. Even after that, people of color across America had to struggle for that right and it was even tougher for the ladies. The Voting Rights Act and similar legislation was not enacted until the mid-1960s, about a decade before Dr. Witten passed in 1979. Without knowing the exact dates of Maggie Rose’s life, I can only guess about her outlook on life in the local area.
It would be almost a certainty that she made few public complaints although “Doc” Witten no doubt treated her with the respect that she certainly deserved.
In a similar vein, it was wonderful to hear from Connie Kitts, a fellow media worker. She tells her stories through West Virginia Public Broadcasting (PBS). In a segment of “Inside Appalachia” last week, she profiled the late George Dickerson. George and his lovely wife, Gladys, were Tazewell residents and members of Midway Christian Church in Tazewell.
George, whose pastor father, was also named George, and both father and son were excellent poets. It was a privilege to have George come to my Tazewell classroom on an annual basis and recite his poems in front of my students. I say “recite” because he did not have to use notes to share those poems. Every time George would generously take his time to share with us, I always envied his ability. I thought I had a good memory but he took that to another level that only a portion of the average people could equal.
That was not all, of course, because not only was he a poet but he was simply a good man who loved his neighbors, valued hard work, his church and family, and took an active part in the community. George, too, like Maggie Rose, was an African-American who lived through some of the most amazing social change in this nation’s history.
What made it poignant was that he was in the system, sort of, but the American Dream was not as available to him as it might have been to me. Nevertheless, George set a wonderful example in his life. His works like “Ask Gladys” and “’Cause I’m Colored” were just as powerful as many of the works found in the Harlem Renaissance selections and it was just (as the kids would say) so cool to have a real life poet in our midst and so sweet that he would talk to us and with us and make us all part of a shared family.
As an English teacher who tried to study the power of words and as a history buff who tried to study their impact on others, I can recall from personal experience just how wonderful George Dickerson’s message was. There are few weeks that I do not think about my old friend and how great it was to be around him. I never visited with George that I did not feel better — “uplifted” would be the better word — for the experience.
I am sorry that I did not have that opportunity with Maggie Rose Horton Bandy. Simply hearing about her from Flora and Ronnie and Roger and respectfully from Beth, who like me, never had the chance to meet her in person, I can believe that she, too, was an inspiration in the lives of Doc Witten’s extended family and beyond.
They made the world better.
Larry Hypes is a Daily Telegraph columnist.Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com
