Bluefield’s newly reopened Granada Theater is preparing to make history once again this weekend.
For the first time in more than four decades, a live on-stage performance will be held Saturday night at the historic downtown landmark.
The “STARZ Christmas Wonderland” show will get underway Saturday night at 7 p.m. with a second show also scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m. Both shows will feature between 70 to 80 students of the STARZ Performing Arts Academy in Green Valley. Tickets are $12 each with children 4 and under admitted free.
The dance academy students are excited about making history Saturday with the first live show in decades at the Granada, according to academy director Gabrielle Massie.
The students will present selections from “The Nutcracker Suite” during the first half of the show and the second half is based on the Radio City Music Hall Rockettes Chistmas Spectacular, according to Massie.
Besides making history as the first live show on the newly restored Granada stage, Saturday’s event also will be the first live holiday performance this year for the students. Last year, their holiday show was a virtual-only performance due to the pandemic.
The Granada originally opened in 1928, serving as a movie and performance theater for the region before ultimately closing in 1978. In 2012, members of the Bluefield Preservation Society launched their $3 million campaign to restore the iconic theater, which culminated with the reopening of the structure this past August.
This weekend marks another exciting chapter in the Granada’s history with the first live stage performance in 42 years. Area residents are encouraged to come out this weekend and be a part of history while also showing their support for the young STARZ performers.
It should be a grand weekend.
Now, countless residents who grew up enjoying live shows at the Granada can once again enjoy a performance on the historic stage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.