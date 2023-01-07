When the 2023 legislative session begins next week in Charleston, a Mercer County lawmaker will be in a position of power.
Del. Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer County, will be the new House Majority Whip. Gearheart, who will be serving his fifth term as a state delegate, is new to the majority whip position. He says the majority whip is charged with “gaining the pulse of the (GOP) caucus and determining their position on issues.”
The legislative session is scheduled to begin Wednesday, Jan. 11.
One of the first big issues the Republican super majority will have to deal with is the proposed cut in the personal income tax.
Gearheart said the Senate has already announced a plan to base tax cuts primarily on personal property taxes as well as the machinery and inventory tax, but Gov. Jim Justice has said he will push his own plan to refund residents for their local vehicle personal property tax.
The disagreements between the Senate leadership and the governor go back to the failure of Amendment 2 in the Nov. 8 election.
The Senate pushed Amendment 2, which would have changed the state Constitution to give legislators the authority to change or end the county personal vehicle tax as well as the machinery and inventory tax. However, Justice actively campaigned against Amendment 2 and traveled around the state urging people to vote against it.
Voters ultimately rejected all four amendments on the ballot, including Amendment 2.
Gearheart believes Justice’s car tax refund plan will most likely be rejected by the Republican super majority because it is a “clunky plan and hard to administer as well as being constitutionally questionable.”
Given their super majority status in both the House and the Senate, Gearheart says lawmakers can “in theory” pass legislation without the governor’s signature. But he doesn’t believe that is the way to go.
“Let’s get back to doing business for the State of West Virginia,” Gearheart said. “You can like or dislike people but in the end we are there to serve the people of West Virginia. We need to do what the people have hired and elected us to do, and that does not include holding personal grudges.”
Besides the personal property tax cut, Gearheart said the issue of a reduction in the governor’s emergency powers also will be addressed by lawmakers.
Many citizens across the nation were alarmed by the power exercised by governors — both Democratic and Republican governors — at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Businesses were shuttered, stay-at-home orders were issued and in some instances, people were even prohibited from attending church or gathering together in small groups. Some Democratic governors even released inmates convicted of violent felonies from prison under the guise of the pandemic.
Gearheart, and many other conservatives, believe it is not right for a governor to have “an unlimited ability” to use emergency powers for extended periods of time without seeking approval from state lawmakers. West Virginia’s state of emergency, which began in March 2020, didn’t end until Jan. 1, 2023.
Another issue that Gearheart has tried to remedy before — turnpike tolls — also will be brought up during the 2023 session.
Gearheart had fought to end turnpike tolls in 2019, when they were due to expire, but they have since been extended and increased as part of Justice’s plan to raise money for roads.
It should be a productive, and interesting, legislative session.
Republicans now control 119 of the 134 total seats in the West Virginia Legislature, according to the Associated Press. That includes 31 of the 34 seats in the state Senate.
As a result, Republicans will be expected to produce results, and to fulfill the wishes of voters.
