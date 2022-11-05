Beginning Dec. 1, residents living in the city limits of Bluefield can expect to see work starting on another significant infrastructure improvement project. Natural gas pipelines dating back to the 1930s and 1940s will be replaced by a contractor for Cardinal Natural Gas. This will involve removing and installing new gas lines in a number of residential yards.
The company says city residents will receive plenty of advance notice before any work begins on one’s property and that all residential yards will be returned to their original conditions once the work is completed.
It is a significant undertaking, with work on individual streets across the city taking about 30 days to complete. The company doing the project, Martin Contracting, will initially come in and photograph front yards, according to George Damon with Cardinal Natural Gas company.
According to Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin, the plan is to have town hall meetings when work gets ready to start in a neighborhood. Martin said the gas company would be talking to residents about the upcoming work, and how their yards will be returned to their original condition once the new natural gas lines are complete.
“That is the expectation of many a resident,” Martin said. “I think all the residents are accepting that we want to get the work done.”
Damon, who spoke to members of the city board last month about the infrastructure upgrade effort, said home heating will not be impacted by the project.
“The plan is to just lay main line and not affect customer service during the winter,” he said. “That way you’re not home and we come in and cut your gas off the new main. We’re not in your home. We are trying to transition to just laying main and not cutting off customer services during the winter.”
Cardinal Gas and Martin Contracting also plan to place notices, or “simple door hangers” in communities where work is about to begin. The notices will include project managers’ names and phone numbers.
“I’m not going to lie. This is going to be painful,” City Manager Cecil Marson said. “There’s going to be some challenges. It’s going to be a one to two-year slog to get this cleaned up, but we will be better off on the back end.”
While it may create a temporary inconvenience for some — as most people probably don’t want to see their yards dug up — the project is nevertheless a necessity given the age of the existing natural gas lines.
Anytime aging infrastructure can be replaced, it is a win for all citizens involved.
