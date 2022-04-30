It’s a counterintuitive wisdom that it’s often more expensive to be poor than rich.
If that’s hard to wrap your head around, try this example: A poor man and a rich man both need to buy a new pair of shoes. The poor man is struggling, and goes for a cheaper pair of shoes, while the rich man can buy himself a rather nice pair with all the money he has.
As time goes on, the poor man’s shoes start to wear and tear from how cheaply they were made. In only a few months, the poor man sees his toes poking out of one shoe. So, he has to buy another pair, but because he just bought a pair recently he still doesn’t have the money needed to buy a nice pair of well-made shoes.
Eventually, in the time that it takes for the poor man to buy three pairs of shoes to replace the old ones, the rich man has still only bought one pair. The poor man, despite having far less money to spend, has now spent more just on shoes than the rich man.
You can use this on many things other than shoes. Fast food, for example, is an entire business based around the fact that many working class people simply don’t have time to prepare their meals and need immediate food available. Even if homemade meals and grocery store trips are less expensive over a longer period of time, the working class people end up spending more on food than wealthier people.
And how many people have had to buy a cheaper car in their lives, often used with a higher amount of miles already, just to have that car present a laundry list of problems only a few months after leaving the lot? Now they may have to buy two cars, when they couldn’t even afford one really, all because they couldn’t afford to buy something new?
It is often more expensive to be poor than rich.
Spring has finally come, and with it tons of potholes across every road. Until just recently Athens Road looked like it had been the victim of a meteor shower. Some potholes were so deep I swear I saw dinosaur bones during my commute, others deep enough that I could see straight through to China.
Stadium Drive was infamous this year too, as was Lorton Lick and I’m sure plenty of other roads that I didn’t hear about. For a few weeks there was a noticeable crater right outside the Bluefield Daily Telegraph’s office on Bluefield Avenue.
My poor car, which at this point runs on loyalty more than gas, didn’t really appreciate the nuance between “pothole” and “sinkhole” this season.
Thankfully, the asphalt has started to come and save us all and cover up all these impact craters. But even with the problem fixed, I can’t help but look over all the roads as I drive and notice patchwork after patchwork after patchwork. Some spots are like poor-weather friends: I see them return every year.
I’m sure we can all agree that the best solution to stop our roads from turning into asphalt quilts would be to just repave them properly for once instead of plugging holes. Many of them need this level of work to keep them from chronic pitfalls and threatening to ruin residents’ car shocks every day.
But that type of work takes money, something West Virginia all over is not blessed with right now. And for many of these communities there’s really only one road or two that lead to them. Closing them off for long periods of time, even for needed repairs and restoration, would completely block people from leaving or returning to their homes.
So instead, we spend money just to plug the holes. The same holes every year, and new ones too. I wonder how much money the state and county has put into plugging these holes year after year after year. At what point would seasonal repairs outweigh the costs of just repaving the roads entirely?
It’s often more expensive to be poor than rich.
Sometimes little repairs just aren’t enough. It might hurt, but doing things proper sometimes means starting from scratch. Especially where money is involved, it’s sometimes better to just let something go and start over with a clean slate.
Depending on what we’re talking about, it could hurt an awful lot. But what needs to be done is what needs to be done.
Roadwork is annoying, delays are frustrating, and nobody likes to sit and wait for a guy with a sign to tell them they can drive on the road they’ve been driving on for who-knows-how-long just the day before. But repairs and replacements are necessary.
We can’t keep trying to plug holes and playing short term repairs. Sometimes we all have to face the big problem and get real solutions, or else we will face even bigger problems with worse solutions down the road.
It’s often much more expensive to be poor than rich.
And nothing lasts forever.
James Trent is a former copy editor at the Daily Telegraph and a resident of Athens in Mercer County.
