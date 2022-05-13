Although it is only mid-spring, the summer concert and festival season in Bluefield is kicking off early this year.
The first big event of the season gets underway this Saturday with the Madness in the Mountains car show and concert. The concert, originally slated for city park, has been moved to the Brushfork Armory because rain is expected Saturday.
The gates to the event open Saturday at 6 p.m. with a car show first featuring vehicles from across the East Coast and West Coast. Then a concert featuring “Hairball,” an 80s tribute rock and roll band, is scheduled to begin around 8 p.m. Saturday at the Brushfork Armory.
Tickets to the concert cost $25 and can be purchased at rockthevirginias.com but will also be available at the gate for $40.
Dave Moody, a Kentucky native, recently spoke with the Daily Telegraph about the show, the band and his career.
When Moody makes his entrance onto the stage, he does so as Gene Simmons of the classic rock band, KISS, and pyrotechnics is part of the show.
Hairball performs songs of the 1980s.
The tribute band will perform as their favorites in full costume. In addition to KISS and AC/DC, the band also will tackle hits from Van Halen, Motley Crue, Journey, Alice Cooper, Prince, Twisted Sister, Guns n’ Roses and Aerosmith.
Saturday’s concert is a good way to help kick-off the summer fairs and festival season for our region, even if the big Memorial Day weekend is still two weeks away. From there summer activities will kick into full gear with the return of the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival on Friday, June 3 in Bluefield. It continues through Sunday, June 12.
Saturday, June 11, also marks the return of the Celebrate Princeton Street Fair. So there will be plenty of things for area residents to do in the weeks ahead, particularly as we transition from spring into summer.
Have fun if you are going out to the Madness in the Mountains concert and car show Saturday evening in Bluefield. And get ready for more fairs, festivals and concerts in the weeks ahead.
