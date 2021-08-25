Gov. Jim Justice now says he is going to be giving away luxury sports cars, free gas for 10 years and $150,000 a week as part of "round two" of his "Do it for Babydog" vaccination sweepstakes.
Good grief!
Is this a pandemic or a game show?
We were willing to go along when Justice launched his original $1 million a week vaccine lottery, as other governors across the nation were doing similar lotteries with the hope that big cash prizes would serve as an incentive for more people to get vaccinated.
However, it became painfully clear early into the West Virginia vaccine lottery that it was doing little to move the proverbial needle. The Republican governor was giving away millions in taxpayer dollars with little to show for in terms of increased vaccination rates.
At the time, only about 376,000 of the almost 1.1 million state residents who had received at least one dose of the vaccine even bothered signing up for Justice's vaccine lottery.
So not only did the lottery fail to increase vaccinations, but many of those who were vaccinated also didn't bother signing up for the lottery.
Justice says the goal of the second lottery is to reach younger people. But if the first lottery didn't get the job done, it is highly unlikely that a second one will work.
So why in the world are we doing this again?
More importantly, did anyone ask for a second round of this tax-payer funded spending spree? Certainly the Republican-controlled West Virginia Legislature did not ask Justice to do a second vaccine lottery.
Now we are giving away luxury sports cars?
Really?
At a time when other Republican governors across the country are banning digital vaccine passports and other draconian vaccine mandates, Justice is doing just the opposite — and acting quite un-Republican in the process — by once again throwing away millions of taxpayer-funded dollars.
Here's the thing. A second lottery isn't needed. Vaccine rates are finally increasing, both locally and across the state, due to worries over the more contagious Delta variant.
Some who were originally against the idea of taking a vaccine that wasn't time tested are now willing to take the jab to avoid the Delta variant. And we expect to see those numbers to continue to increase in the weeks ahead.
Now at least 1.7 million West Virginians have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
So the Delta variant is moving the vaccine needle, not the promise of luxury sports cars and weekly cash drawings.
One lottery was enough.
Justice, and the Republican-controlled super majority in Charleston, can find a better use for these tax-payer dollars.
